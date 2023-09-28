The Las Vegas Raiders have +15000 odds to win the Super Bowl, 26th-ranked in the NFL as of September 28.

Raiders Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +1100

+1100 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +15000

Raiders Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Raiders are 26th in the NFL in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+15000), but only 28th according to computer rankings.

The Raiders' Super Bowl odds have dropped from +8000 at the start of the season to +15000, the seventh-biggest change among all teams.

With odds of +15000, the Raiders have been given a 0.7% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Las Vegas Betting Insights

Las Vegas hasn won once against the spread this year.

One of the Raiders' three games this season has gone over the point total.

The Raiders have been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time this season, a game they lost.

Las Vegas has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Raiders are totaling 287.7 yards per game offensively this year (24th in NFL), and they are giving up 347.7 yards per game (18th) on the other side of the ball.

The Raiders have been a bottom-five scoring offense this season, ranking fourth-worst with 15 points per game. Defensively, they are ranked 24th in the NFL (25.7 points allowed per game).

Raiders Impact Players

Davante Adams has 25 receptions for 322 yards (107.3 per game) and three TDs in three games.

In three games, Jimmy Garoppolo has passed for 709 yards (236.3 per game), with five touchdowns and six interceptions, completing 68.1%.

Jakobi Meyers has 16 receptions for 166 yards (83.0 per game) and two TDs in two games.

On the ground, Josh Jacobs has scored zero times and gained 108 yards (36.0 per game).

On defense, Robert Spillane has helped lead the way with 28 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one sack in three games.

2023-24 Raiders NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Broncos W 17-16 +20000 2 September 17 @ Bills L 38-10 +900 3 September 24 Steelers L 23-18 +3500 4 October 1 @ Chargers - +2500 5 October 9 Packers - +4000 6 October 15 Patriots - +8000 7 October 22 @ Bears - +40000 8 October 30 @ Lions - +2200 9 November 5 Giants - +12500 10 November 12 Jets - +15000 11 November 19 @ Dolphins - +900 12 November 26 Chiefs - +600 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 Vikings - +8000 15 December 14 Chargers - +2500 16 December 25 @ Chiefs - +600 17 December 31 @ Colts - +12500 18 January 7 Broncos - +20000

