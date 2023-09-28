If you're looking for the best wager to make among the 16 NFL matchups in Week 4, we're on the Rams at +1 in terms of the point spreads. Don't stop there, though -- continue reading, because we have lots more suggestions, which you could take advantage of in a parlay.

Best Week 4 Spread Bets

Jump to Matchup:

Pick: Los Angeles +1 vs. Indianapolis

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams at Indianapolis Colts

Los Angeles Rams at Indianapolis Colts Projected Favorite & Spread: Indianapolis by 0.8 points

Indianapolis by 0.8 points Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: October 1

October 1 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pick: New York -1 vs. Seattle

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at New York Giants

Seattle Seahawks at New York Giants Projected Favorite & Spread: New York by 3.4 points

New York by 3.4 points Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Date: October 2

October 2 TV Channel: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pick: Green Bay +1.5 vs. Detroit

Matchup: Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers Projected Favorite & Spread: Green Bay by 0.6 points

Green Bay by 0.6 points Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Date: September 28

September 28 TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pick: Cincinnati -2.5 vs. Tennessee

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans

Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans Projected Favorite & Spread: Cincinnati by 3.4 points

Cincinnati by 3.4 points Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: October 1

October 1 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pick: Buffalo -2.5 vs. Miami

Matchup: Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills Projected Favorite & Spread: Buffalo by 6.2 points

Buffalo by 6.2 points Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: October 1

October 1 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Best Week 4 Total Bets

Jump to Matchup:

Over 54 - Miami vs. Buffalo

Matchup: Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills Projected Total: 54.5 points

54.5 points Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: October 1

October 1 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Under 43 - New England vs. Dallas

Matchup: New England Patriots at Dallas Cowboys

New England Patriots at Dallas Cowboys Projected Total: 39.2 points

39.2 points Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Date: October 1

October 1 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Over 44 - Arizona vs. San Francisco

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers Projected Total: 45.2 points

45.2 points Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Date: October 1

October 1 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Under 40.5 - Baltimore vs. Cleveland

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Projected Total: 38.5 points

38.5 points Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: October 1

October 1 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Over 43.5 - Washington vs. Philadelphia

Matchup: Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles Projected Total: 47.8 points

47.8 points Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: October 1

October 1 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.