The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Mookie Betts (.359 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starting pitcher Chris Flexen and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Thursday at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Rockies.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen

Chris Flexen TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -250)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts leads Los Angeles with 177 hits, batting .309 this season with 80 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks seventh, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is fifth in the league in slugging.

Betts is batting .333 during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Betts has gotten a hit in 112 of 148 games this year (75.7%), including 46 multi-hit games (31.1%).

He has hit a home run in 22.3% of his games this season, and 5.7% of his chances at the plate.

Betts has driven in a run in 61 games this season (41.2%), including 27 games with more than one RBI (18.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.

He has scored in 88 of 148 games this year, and more than once 31 times.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 76 GP 72 .334 AVG .284 .432 OBP .389 .662 SLG .512 45 XBH 35 24 HR 15 55 RBI 51 54/46 K/BB 51/48 5 SB 9

Rockies Pitching Rankings