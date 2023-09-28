Mookie Betts vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:26 AM HST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Mookie Betts (.359 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starting pitcher Chris Flexen and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Thursday at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Rockies.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -250)
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts leads Los Angeles with 177 hits, batting .309 this season with 80 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks seventh, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is fifth in the league in slugging.
- Betts is batting .333 during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Betts has gotten a hit in 112 of 148 games this year (75.7%), including 46 multi-hit games (31.1%).
- He has hit a home run in 22.3% of his games this season, and 5.7% of his chances at the plate.
- Betts has driven in a run in 61 games this season (41.2%), including 27 games with more than one RBI (18.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.
- He has scored in 88 of 148 games this year, and more than once 31 times.
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|72
|.334
|AVG
|.284
|.432
|OBP
|.389
|.662
|SLG
|.512
|45
|XBH
|35
|24
|HR
|15
|55
|RBI
|51
|54/46
|K/BB
|51/48
|5
|SB
|9
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league with a collective 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.69).
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow 225 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
- Flexen (1-8) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 7.01 ERA in 96 1/3 innings pitched, with 71 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 29-year-old has put together a 7.01 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings across 28 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .320 to his opponents.
