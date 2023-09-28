Miguel Rojas vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:26 AM HST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
On Thursday, Miguel Rojas (.241 batting average in his past 10 games, with a home run and two RBI) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Flexen. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he had three hits (going 3-for-4 with an RBI) against the Rockies.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Rojas?
Miguel Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas is batting .238 with 17 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 26 walks.
- In 54.1% of his games this year (66 of 122), Rojas has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (17.2%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a long ball in 4.1% of his games in 2023, and 1.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Rojas has had an RBI in 25 games this season (20.5%), including four multi-RBI outings (3.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 32.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (7.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy?
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|57
|.223
|AVG
|.253
|.282
|OBP
|.298
|.337
|SLG
|.316
|14
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|1
|21
|RBI
|10
|27/14
|K/BB
|21/12
|4
|SB
|4
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.1 K/9, the worst in MLB.
- The Rockies' 5.69 team ERA ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 225 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
- Flexen gets the start for the Rockies, his 16th of the season. He is 1-8 with a 7.01 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 96 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, the right-hander tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 29-year-old has a 7.01 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 28 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .320 to his opponents.
