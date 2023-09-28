On Thursday, Miguel Rojas (.241 batting average in his past 10 games, with a home run and two RBI) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Flexen. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he had three hits (going 3-for-4 with an RBI) against the Rockies.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen

Chris Flexen TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

Rojas is batting .238 with 17 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 26 walks.

In 54.1% of his games this year (66 of 122), Rojas has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (17.2%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a long ball in 4.1% of his games in 2023, and 1.2% of his trips to the plate.

Rojas has had an RBI in 25 games this season (20.5%), including four multi-RBI outings (3.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 32.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (7.4%).

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 57 .223 AVG .253 .282 OBP .298 .337 SLG .316 14 XBH 9 4 HR 1 21 RBI 10 27/14 K/BB 21/12 4 SB 4

Rockies Pitching Rankings