On Thursday, Miguel Rojas (.241 batting average in his past 10 games, with a home run and two RBI) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Flexen. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he had three hits (going 3-for-4 with an RBI) against the Rockies.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

  • Rojas is batting .238 with 17 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 26 walks.
  • In 54.1% of his games this year (66 of 122), Rojas has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (17.2%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has hit a long ball in 4.1% of his games in 2023, and 1.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Rojas has had an RBI in 25 games this season (20.5%), including four multi-RBI outings (3.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 32.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (7.4%).

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
62 GP 57
.223 AVG .253
.282 OBP .298
.337 SLG .316
14 XBH 9
4 HR 1
21 RBI 10
27/14 K/BB 21/12
4 SB 4

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.1 K/9, the worst in MLB.
  • The Rockies' 5.69 team ERA ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 225 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
  • Flexen gets the start for the Rockies, his 16th of the season. He is 1-8 with a 7.01 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 96 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, the right-hander tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 29-year-old has a 7.01 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 28 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .320 to his opponents.
