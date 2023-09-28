Max Muncy vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:25 AM HST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Max Muncy -- batting .268 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Colorado Rockies, with Chris Flexen on the hill, on September 28 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rockies.
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +195)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -118)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -200)
Max Muncy At The Plate
- Muncy has 16 doubles, a triple, 36 home runs and 83 walks while hitting .214.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 132nd in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging.
- In 55.3% of his 132 games this season, Muncy has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 24 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 31 games this season (23.5%), homering in 6.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 45.5% of his games this year, Muncy has tallied at least one RBI. In 26 of those games (19.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.
- He has scored in 53.8% of his games this season (71 of 132), with two or more runs 18 times (13.6%).
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|66
|.227
|AVG
|.202
|.358
|OBP
|.313
|.498
|SLG
|.467
|24
|XBH
|29
|19
|HR
|17
|45
|RBI
|59
|68/45
|K/BB
|84/38
|0
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB with a collective 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have a 5.69 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 225 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Flexen gets the start for the Rockies, his 16th of the season. He is 1-8 with a 7.01 ERA and 71 strikeouts through 96 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, the righty threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 28 games this season, the 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.01, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .320 against him.
