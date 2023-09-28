Max Muncy -- batting .268 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Colorado Rockies, with Chris Flexen on the hill, on September 28 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rockies.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen

Chris Flexen TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +195) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -118) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -200)

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy has 16 doubles, a triple, 36 home runs and 83 walks while hitting .214.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 132nd in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging.

In 55.3% of his 132 games this season, Muncy has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 24 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 31 games this season (23.5%), homering in 6.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 45.5% of his games this year, Muncy has tallied at least one RBI. In 26 of those games (19.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.

He has scored in 53.8% of his games this season (71 of 132), with two or more runs 18 times (13.6%).

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 66 .227 AVG .202 .358 OBP .313 .498 SLG .467 24 XBH 29 19 HR 17 45 RBI 59 68/45 K/BB 84/38 0 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings