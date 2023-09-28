Max Muncy -- batting .268 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Colorado Rockies, with Chris Flexen on the hill, on September 28 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rockies.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +195)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -118)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -200)

Max Muncy At The Plate

  • Muncy has 16 doubles, a triple, 36 home runs and 83 walks while hitting .214.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 132nd in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging.
  • In 55.3% of his 132 games this season, Muncy has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 24 multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in 31 games this season (23.5%), homering in 6.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 45.5% of his games this year, Muncy has tallied at least one RBI. In 26 of those games (19.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.
  • He has scored in 53.8% of his games this season (71 of 132), with two or more runs 18 times (13.6%).

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
65 GP 66
.227 AVG .202
.358 OBP .313
.498 SLG .467
24 XBH 29
19 HR 17
45 RBI 59
68/45 K/BB 84/38
0 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB with a collective 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rockies have a 5.69 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 225 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (second-most in baseball).
  • Flexen gets the start for the Rockies, his 16th of the season. He is 1-8 with a 7.01 ERA and 71 strikeouts through 96 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, the righty threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • In 28 games this season, the 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.01, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .320 against him.
