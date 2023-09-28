After going 0-for-5 in his most recent game, Jason Heyward and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Colorado Rockies (who will hand the ball to Chris Flexen) at 8:40 PM ET on Thursday.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Rockies.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen

Chris Flexen TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Jason Heyward At The Plate

Heyward is hitting .270 with 23 doubles, 15 home runs and 34 walks.

In 54 of 119 games this year (45.4%) Heyward has had a hit, and in 25 of those games he had more than one (21.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 12.6% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

Heyward has had an RBI in 25 games this season (21.0%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (10.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 46 of 119 games this year, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 56 .244 AVG .296 .319 OBP .367 .475 SLG .488 19 XBH 19 9 HR 6 22 RBI 18 35/17 K/BB 27/17 1 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings