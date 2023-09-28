Jason Heyward vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:23 AM HST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
After going 0-for-5 in his most recent game, Jason Heyward and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Colorado Rockies (who will hand the ball to Chris Flexen) at 8:40 PM ET on Thursday.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Rockies.
Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jason Heyward? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Jason Heyward At The Plate
- Heyward is hitting .270 with 23 doubles, 15 home runs and 34 walks.
- In 54 of 119 games this year (45.4%) Heyward has had a hit, and in 25 of those games he had more than one (21.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 12.6% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Heyward has had an RBI in 25 games this season (21.0%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (10.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 46 of 119 games this year, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.
Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|56
|.244
|AVG
|.296
|.319
|OBP
|.367
|.475
|SLG
|.488
|19
|XBH
|19
|9
|HR
|6
|22
|RBI
|18
|35/17
|K/BB
|27/17
|1
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Rockies have a 5.69 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rockies allow the second-most home runs in baseball (225 total, 1.4 per game).
- Flexen (1-8 with a 7.01 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 96 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his 16th of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 28 games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.01, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .320 against him.
