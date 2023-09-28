James Outman vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:24 AM HST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
On Thursday, James Outman (.622 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Flexen. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Rockies.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman has 16 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs and 67 walks while hitting .252.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 92nd, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 66th in the league in slugging.
- Outman has picked up a hit in 82 of 147 games this year, with multiple hits 28 times.
- He has homered in 13.6% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Outman has an RBI in 42 of 147 games this season, with multiple RBI in 17 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored a run in 67 games this year, with multiple runs 17 times.
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|75
|GP
|72
|.249
|AVG
|.254
|.356
|OBP
|.356
|.404
|SLG
|.480
|17
|XBH
|25
|8
|HR
|15
|36
|RBI
|33
|86/33
|K/BB
|90/34
|10
|SB
|5
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league with a collective 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies' 5.69 team ERA ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up the second-most home runs in baseball (225 total, 1.4 per game).
- Flexen makes the start for the Rockies, his 16th of the season. He is 1-8 with a 7.01 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 96 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In 28 games this season, the 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.01, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .320 against him.
