On Thursday, James Outman (.622 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Flexen. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Rockies.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen

Chris Flexen TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Looking to place a prop bet on James Outman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

James Outman At The Plate

Outman has 16 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs and 67 walks while hitting .252.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 92nd, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 66th in the league in slugging.

Outman has picked up a hit in 82 of 147 games this year, with multiple hits 28 times.

He has homered in 13.6% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

Outman has an RBI in 42 of 147 games this season, with multiple RBI in 17 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored a run in 67 games this year, with multiple runs 17 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 75 GP 72 .249 AVG .254 .356 OBP .356 .404 SLG .480 17 XBH 25 8 HR 15 36 RBI 33 86/33 K/BB 90/34 10 SB 5

Rockies Pitching Rankings