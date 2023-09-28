The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Freddie Freeman (hitting .300 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and eight RBI), battle starter Chris Flexen and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Thursday at 8:40 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run) in his previous game against the Rockies.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen

Chris Flexen TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -208)

Looking to place a prop bet on Freddie Freeman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman leads Los Angeles with an OBP of .415, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .572.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks second in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks first and he is sixth in slugging.

In 120 of 157 games this season (76.4%) Freeman has had a hit, and in 62 of those games he had more than one (39.5%).

Looking at the 157 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 26 of them (16.6%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 40.8% of his games this year, Freeman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in 13 contests.

He has scored in 90 of 157 games this year, and more than once 33 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 81 GP 76 .315 AVG .359 .376 OBP .454 .523 SLG .625 41 XBH 48 13 HR 15 45 RBI 57 59/31 K/BB 60/41 13 SB 10

Rockies Pitching Rankings