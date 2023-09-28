Freddie Freeman vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:25 AM HST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Freddie Freeman (hitting .300 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and eight RBI), battle starter Chris Flexen and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Thursday at 8:40 PM ET.
He collected three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run) in his previous game against the Rockies.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -208)
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman leads Los Angeles with an OBP of .415, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .572.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks second in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks first and he is sixth in slugging.
- In 120 of 157 games this season (76.4%) Freeman has had a hit, and in 62 of those games he had more than one (39.5%).
- Looking at the 157 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 26 of them (16.6%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 40.8% of his games this year, Freeman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in 13 contests.
- He has scored in 90 of 157 games this year, and more than once 33 times.
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|81
|GP
|76
|.315
|AVG
|.359
|.376
|OBP
|.454
|.523
|SLG
|.625
|41
|XBH
|48
|13
|HR
|15
|45
|RBI
|57
|59/31
|K/BB
|60/41
|13
|SB
|10
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Rockies have a 5.69 team ERA that ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rockies allow the second-most home runs in baseball (225 total, 1.4 per game).
- Flexen gets the start for the Rockies, his 16th of the season. He is 1-8 with a 7.01 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 96 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.01, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 28 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .320 batting average against him.
