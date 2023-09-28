The Los Angeles Dodgers (98-60) will look to Freddie Freeman, on a two-game homer streak, against the Colorado Rockies (57-101) at 8:40 PM ET on Thursday, at Coors Field.

The Dodgers will look to Ryan Yarbrough (7-6) against the Rockies and Chris Flexen (1-8).

Dodgers vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Yarbrough - LAD (7-6, 3.78 ERA) vs Flexen - COL (1-8, 7.01 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ryan Yarbrough

The Dodgers will hand the ball to Yarbrough (7-6) for his ninth start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Saturday, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while allowing five hits to the San Francisco Giants.

The 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.78 and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .257 in 24 games this season.

He has three quality starts in eight chances this season.

Yarbrough has five starts of five or more innings this season in eight chances. He averages 3.6 innings per outing.

In 24 appearances this season, he has finished six without allowing an earned run.

Ryan Yarbrough vs. Rockies

The Rockies have scored 692 runs this season, which ranks 20th in MLB. They are batting .248 for the campaign with 152 home runs, 28th in the league.

The Rockies have gone 1-for-9 in one game against the left-hander this season.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chris Flexen

Flexen (1-8) takes the mound first for the Rockies in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 7.01 ERA in 96 1/3 innings pitched, with 71 strikeouts.

In his last outing on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, the right-hander threw five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 7.01, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 28 games this season. Opposing batters have a .320 batting average against him.

Flexen is looking to pick up his second quality start of the year in this matchup.

Flexen will try to build on a four-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 3.4 frames per outing).

In five of his appearances this season he has not allow an earned run.

