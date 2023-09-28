Los Angeles Dodgers (98-60) will match up with the Colorado Rockies (57-101) at Coors Field on Thursday, September 28 at 8:40 PM ET. Currently sitting at 98 RBI, J.D. Martinez will be looking to knock in his 100th run of the season.

Oddsmakers list the Dodgers as -225 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rockies +180 moneyline odds. Los Angeles is the run-line favorite (-2.5). The matchup's total has been set at 11.5 runs.

Dodgers vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Ryan Yarbrough - LAD (7-6, 3.78 ERA) vs Chris Flexen - COL (1-8, 7.01 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Dodgers vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Dodgers Moneyline Rockies Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -225 +180 Dodgers (-2.5) 11.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Have the desire to wager on the Dodgers' game against the Rockies but aren't quite sure where to start? We're here to help. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Dodgers (-225) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Dodgers to take down the Rockies with those odds, and the Dodgers emerge with the victory, you'd get back $14.44.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Mookie Betts get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Dodgers vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have won 82 out of the 130 games, or 63.1%, in which they've been favored.

The Dodgers have gone 22-10 (winning 68.8% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Los Angeles, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

The Dodgers were favored on the moneyline in each of their last 10 games, and they went 7-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Los Angeles combined with its opponents to go over the run total two times.

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 142 games this year and have walked away with the win 52 times (36.6%) in those games.

This season, the Rockies have come away with a win five times in 43 chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Rockies had a record of 1-9.

Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Dodgers vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Freddie Freeman 1.5 (+105) 2.5 (+130) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+105) Mookie Betts 1.5 (+110) 2.5 (+115) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+110) Jason Heyward 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+155) James Outman 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+130) David Peralta 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+140)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +425 2nd 1st Win NL West -10000 - 1st

Think the Dodgers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Los Angeles and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.