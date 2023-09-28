How to Watch the Dodgers vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 28
J.D. Martinez and the Los Angeles Dodgers square off against Brendan Rodgers and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Thursday at 8:40 PM ET, in the final game of a four-game series.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Dodgers vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Dodgers vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Dodgers vs Rockies Player Props
|Dodgers vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Dodgers are second in baseball with 243 home runs. They average 1.5 per game.
- Los Angeles is third in baseball with a .457 slugging percentage.
- The Dodgers' .258 batting average is seventh-best in the majors.
- Los Angeles has the No. 2 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.6 runs per game (889 total runs).
- The Dodgers are second in MLB with a .341 on-base percentage.
- The Dodgers strike out 8.4 times per game, the No. 12 average in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Los Angeles has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- Los Angeles has the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.07).
- Dodgers pitchers combine for the No. 5 WHIP in the majors (1.206).
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Dodgers will send Ryan Yarbrough (7-6) to the mound for his ninth start of the season. He is 7-6 with a 3.78 ERA and 65 strikeouts through 85 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Yarbrough is looking to record his fourth quality start of the season.
- Yarbrough has five starts this campaign in which he pitched five or more innings.
- He has made six appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Dodgers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/23/2023
|Giants
|W 7-0
|Home
|Clayton Kershaw
|John Brebbia
|9/24/2023
|Giants
|W 3-2
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Ryan Walker
|9/26/2023
|Rockies
|L 4-1
|Away
|Caleb Ferguson
|Chase Anderson
|9/26/2023
|Rockies
|W 11-2
|Away
|Bobby Miller
|Ryan Feltner
|9/27/2023
|Rockies
|W 8-2
|Away
|Emmet Sheehan
|Noah Davis
|9/28/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Ryan Yarbrough
|Chris Flexen
|9/29/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|-
|9/30/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Clayton Kershaw
|-
|10/1/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Bobby Miller
|Logan Webb
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.