J.D. Martinez and the Los Angeles Dodgers square off against Brendan Rodgers and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Thursday at 8:40 PM ET, in the final game of a four-game series.

Dodgers vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers are second in baseball with 243 home runs. They average 1.5 per game.

Los Angeles is third in baseball with a .457 slugging percentage.

The Dodgers' .258 batting average is seventh-best in the majors.

Los Angeles has the No. 2 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.6 runs per game (889 total runs).

The Dodgers are second in MLB with a .341 on-base percentage.

The Dodgers strike out 8.4 times per game, the No. 12 average in baseball.

The pitching staff for Los Angeles has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.

Los Angeles has the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.07).

Dodgers pitchers combine for the No. 5 WHIP in the majors (1.206).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Dodgers will send Ryan Yarbrough (7-6) to the mound for his ninth start of the season. He is 7-6 with a 3.78 ERA and 65 strikeouts through 85 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.

Yarbrough is looking to record his fourth quality start of the season.

Yarbrough has five starts this campaign in which he pitched five or more innings.

He has made six appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 9/23/2023 Giants W 7-0 Home Clayton Kershaw John Brebbia 9/24/2023 Giants W 3-2 Home Lance Lynn Ryan Walker 9/26/2023 Rockies L 4-1 Away Caleb Ferguson Chase Anderson 9/26/2023 Rockies W 11-2 Away Bobby Miller Ryan Feltner 9/27/2023 Rockies W 8-2 Away Emmet Sheehan Noah Davis 9/28/2023 Rockies - Away Ryan Yarbrough Chris Flexen 9/29/2023 Giants - Away Lance Lynn - 9/30/2023 Giants - Away Clayton Kershaw - 10/1/2023 Giants - Away Bobby Miller Logan Webb

