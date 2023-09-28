Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers will square off against the Colorado Rockies and Brendan Rodgers at Coors Field on Thursday at 8:40 PM ET.

The Dodgers are -225 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Rockies (+180). Los Angeles is favored on the run line (-2.5). The total for the contest has been set at 11.5 runs.

Dodgers vs. Rockies Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -225 +180 11.5 -115 -105 -2.5 +100 -120

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Dodgers and their opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

The Dodgers are 2-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have been favored on the moneyline 130 total times this season. They've finished 82-48 in those games.

Los Angeles has a 22-10 record (winning 68.8% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Dodgers a 69.2% chance to win.

Los Angeles has played in 157 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 87 times (87-60-10).

The Dodgers have a 14-10-0 record ATS this season (covering 58.3% of the time).

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 53-28 45-32 24-23 73-37 72-37 25-23

