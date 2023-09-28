Thursday's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers (98-60) and Colorado Rockies (57-101) squaring off at Coors Field has a projected final score of 7-6 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 8:40 PM ET on September 28.

The Dodgers will give the nod to Ryan Yarbrough (7-6, 3.78 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Chris Flexen (1-8, 7.01 ERA).

Dodgers vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Dodgers 7, Rockies 6.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Over 11.5 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have won seven of those contests.

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Dodgers have a record of 2-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

This season, the Dodgers have been favored 130 times and won 82, or 63.1%, of those games.

Los Angeles has entered 32 games this season favored by -225 or more and is 22-10 in those contests.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Dodgers have a 69.2% chance to win.

Los Angeles has scored 889 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.

The Dodgers have a 4.07 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers Schedule