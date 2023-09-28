On Thursday, David Peralta (.182 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 113 points below season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Flexen. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Rockies.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

David Peralta At The Plate

  • Peralta has 24 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 20 walks while hitting .259.
  • Peralta has gotten a hit in 71 of 128 games this season (55.5%), with multiple hits on 22 occasions (17.2%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 5.5% of his games in 2023 (seven of 128), and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Peralta has driven home a run in 38 games this year (29.7%), including more than one RBI in 11.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • He has scored in 32.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 3.9%.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
62 GP 64
.256 AVG .262
.289 OBP .300
.411 SLG .356
16 XBH 16
6 HR 1
27 RBI 28
35/8 K/BB 37/12
1 SB 3

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The Rockies pitching staff is last in the league with a collective 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rockies have a 5.69 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 225 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
  • Flexen (1-8) takes the mound for the Rockies in his 16th start of the season. He has a 7.01 ERA in 96 1/3 innings pitched, with 71 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 29-year-old has a 7.01 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings across 28 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .320 to opposing hitters.
