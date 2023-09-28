On Thursday, David Peralta (.182 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 113 points below season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Flexen. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Rockies.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen

Chris Flexen TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

David Peralta At The Plate

Peralta has 24 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 20 walks while hitting .259.

Peralta has gotten a hit in 71 of 128 games this season (55.5%), with multiple hits on 22 occasions (17.2%).

He has hit a long ball in 5.5% of his games in 2023 (seven of 128), and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.

Peralta has driven home a run in 38 games this year (29.7%), including more than one RBI in 11.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 32.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 3.9%.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 64 .256 AVG .262 .289 OBP .300 .411 SLG .356 16 XBH 16 6 HR 1 27 RBI 28 35/8 K/BB 37/12 1 SB 3

Rockies Pitching Rankings