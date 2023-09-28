David Peralta vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:25 AM HST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
On Thursday, David Peralta (.182 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 113 points below season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Flexen. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Rockies.
David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
David Peralta At The Plate
- Peralta has 24 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 20 walks while hitting .259.
- Peralta has gotten a hit in 71 of 128 games this season (55.5%), with multiple hits on 22 occasions (17.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in 5.5% of his games in 2023 (seven of 128), and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Peralta has driven home a run in 38 games this year (29.7%), including more than one RBI in 11.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 32.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 3.9%.
David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|64
|.256
|AVG
|.262
|.289
|OBP
|.300
|.411
|SLG
|.356
|16
|XBH
|16
|6
|HR
|1
|27
|RBI
|28
|35/8
|K/BB
|37/12
|1
|SB
|3
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is last in the league with a collective 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have a 5.69 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 225 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
- Flexen (1-8) takes the mound for the Rockies in his 16th start of the season. He has a 7.01 ERA in 96 1/3 innings pitched, with 71 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 29-year-old has a 7.01 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings across 28 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .320 to opposing hitters.
