On Thursday, Chris Taylor (.289 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Flexen. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Rockies.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen

Chris Flexen TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Looking to place a prop bet on Chris Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Chris Taylor At The Plate

Taylor has 15 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 40 walks while hitting .236.

Taylor has picked up a hit in 54.5% of his 110 games this year, with more than one hit in 12.7% of them.

In 14 games this season, he has gone deep (12.7%, and 4.0% of his trips to the plate).

In 30.9% of his games this year, Taylor has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 36.4% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 7.3%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Dodgers Players vs the Rockies

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 57 .256 AVG .218 .337 OBP .311 .419 SLG .429 15 XBH 16 5 HR 10 22 RBI 34 58/19 K/BB 63/21 9 SB 5

Rockies Pitching Rankings