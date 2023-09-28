Chris Taylor vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 1:38 PM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
On Thursday, Chris Taylor (.289 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Flexen. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Rockies.
Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Chris Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor has 15 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 40 walks while hitting .236.
- Taylor has picked up a hit in 54.5% of his 110 games this year, with more than one hit in 12.7% of them.
- In 14 games this season, he has gone deep (12.7%, and 4.0% of his trips to the plate).
- In 30.9% of his games this year, Taylor has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 36.4% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 7.3%.
Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|57
|.256
|AVG
|.218
|.337
|OBP
|.311
|.419
|SLG
|.429
|15
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|10
|22
|RBI
|34
|58/19
|K/BB
|63/21
|9
|SB
|5
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.1 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Rockies have the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.69).
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up the second-most home runs in baseball (225 total, 1.4 per game).
- Flexen makes the start for the Rockies, his 16th of the season. He is 1-8 with a 7.01 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 96 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, the right-hander threw five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.01, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 28 games this season. Opponents have a .320 batting average against him.
