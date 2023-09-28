At +2500 as of September 28, the Los Angeles Chargers aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Chargers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +400

+400 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500

Chargers Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Chargers are four spots higher based on their Super Bowl odds (10th-best in NFL) than their computer ranking (14th-best).

The Chargers have the same odds to win the Super Bowl now, from +2500 at the start of the season to +2500.

With odds of +2500, the Chargers have been given a 3.8% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Los Angeles Betting Insights

Los Angeles has posted one win against the spread this year.

Two Chargers games (out of three) have gone over the point total this season.

The Chargers have been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times this season, and they lost both of the games.

Los Angeles has not played as a moneyline underdog this season.

The Chargers own the second-best offense this season in terms of total yards (416.7 yards per game), but they rank second-worst on defense (450.7 yards allowed per game).

While the Chargers rank fifth-worst in the NFL in scoring defense with 29 points allowed per game, it's been a different situation on offense, as they rank fifth-best in the NFL (28.7 points per game).

Chargers Impact Players

In three games, Justin Herbert has thrown for 939 yards (313.0 per game), with six TDs and zero INTs, and completing 74.4%.

Herbert also has run for 28 yards and one TD.

In three games, Keenan Allen has 32 catches for 402 yards (134.0 per game) and two TDs.

In one game, Austin Ekeler has run for 117 yards (117.0 per game) and one score.

Donald Parham has six receptions for 33 yards (11.0 per game) and three TDs in three games.

In three games for the Chargers, Kenneth Murray has totaled 1.0 sack and 3.0 TFL, 22 tackles, and one interception.

Chargers Player Futures

2023-24 Chargers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Dolphins L 36-34 +900 2 September 17 @ Titans L 27-24 +8000 3 September 24 @ Vikings W 28-24 +8000 4 October 1 Raiders - +15000 BYE - - - - 6 October 16 Cowboys - +1000 7 October 22 @ Chiefs - +600 8 October 29 Bears - +40000 9 November 6 @ Jets - +15000 10 November 12 Lions - +2200 11 November 19 @ Packers - +4000 12 November 26 Ravens - +1600 13 December 3 @ Patriots - +8000 14 December 10 Broncos - +20000 15 December 14 @ Raiders - +15000 16 December 23 Bills - +900 17 December 31 @ Broncos - +20000 18 January 7 Chiefs - +600

