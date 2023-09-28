Currently the Los Angeles Chargers have been given +2500 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Chargers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +400

+400 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500

Chargers Super Bowl Odds Insights

Oddsmakers rate the Chargers higher (10th-best in the league) than the computer rankings do (14th-best).

In terms of winning the Super Bowl, the Chargers currently have the same odds, going from +2500 at the start of the season to +2500.

The implied probability of the Chargers winning the Super Bowl, based on their +2500 moneyline odds, is 3.8%.

Los Angeles Betting Insights

Los Angeles has one win against the spread this season.

Two Chargers games (out of three) have gone over the point total this season.

The Chargers have been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times this season, and they lost both of the games.

Los Angeles has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.

The Chargers sport the second-best offense this season in terms of total yards (416.7 yards per game), but they rank second-worst defensively (450.7 yards allowed per game).

The Chargers own the fifth-best offense this season in terms of points scored (28.7 points per game), but they rank fifth-worst on the defensive side of the ball (29.0 points allowed per game).

Chargers Impact Players

In three games, Justin Herbert has passed for 939 yards (313.0 per game), with six TDs and zero INTs, and completing 74.4%.

Also, Herbert has run for 28 yards and one TD.

In the passing game, Keenan Allen has scored two times, hauling in 32 balls for 402 yards (134.0 per game).

In one game, Austin Ekeler has rushed for 117 yards (117.0 per game) and one score.

Donald Parham has six catches for 33 yards (11.0 per game) and three TDs in three games.

On defense, Kenneth Murray has helped set the tone with one pick to go with 22 tackles, 3.0 TFL, one sack, and one pass defended in three games.

Chargers Player Futures

2023-24 Chargers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Dolphins L 36-34 +900 2 September 17 @ Titans L 27-24 +8000 3 September 24 @ Vikings W 28-24 +8000 4 October 1 Raiders - +15000 BYE - - - - 6 October 16 Cowboys - +1000 7 October 22 @ Chiefs - +600 8 October 29 Bears - +40000 9 November 6 @ Jets - +15000 10 November 12 Lions - +2200 11 November 19 @ Packers - +4000 12 November 26 Ravens - +1600 13 December 3 @ Patriots - +8000 14 December 10 Broncos - +20000 15 December 14 @ Raiders - +15000 16 December 23 Bills - +900 17 December 31 @ Broncos - +20000 18 January 7 Chiefs - +600

