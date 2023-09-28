The Los Angeles Chargers have +2500 odds to win the Super Bowl, 10th-ranked in the league as of September 28.

Chargers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +400

+400 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500

Chargers Super Bowl Odds Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+2500), the Chargers are 10th-best in the NFL. They are four spots below that, 14th-best, according to computer rankings.

The Chargers have the same odds to win the Super Bowl now, from +2500 at the start of the season to +2500.

With odds of +2500, the Chargers have been given a 3.8% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Los Angeles Betting Insights

Los Angeles has posted one win against the spread this season.

Los Angeles has had two games (out of three) hit the over this season.

The Chargers have been the moneyline favorite only two other times this season, and they lost both of the games.

Los Angeles has not played as a moneyline underdog this season.

The Chargers have struggled on defense, ranking second-worst in the NFL (450.7 yards allowed per game) this season. However, they rank second-best on the offensive side of the ball, totaling 416.7 yards per game.

The Chargers have struggled on defense, ranking fifth-worst in the NFL (29.0 points allowed per game) this season. However, they rank fifth-best on the offensive side of the ball, putting up 28.7 points per game.

Chargers Impact Players

In three games, Justin Herbert has passed for 939 yards (313.0 per game), with six TDs and zero INTs, and completing 74.4%.

Herbert also has rushed for 28 yards and one TD.

In three games, Keenan Allen has 32 catches for 402 yards (134.0 per game) and two TDs.

On the ground, Austin Ekeler has scored one touchdown and gained 117 yards (117.0 per game).

In the passing game, Donald Parham has scored three times, hauling in six balls for 33 yards (11.0 per game).

Kenneth Murray has recorded one pick to go with 22 tackles, 3.0 TFL, one sack, and one pass defended in three games for the Chargers.

Chargers Player Futures

2023-24 Chargers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Dolphins L 36-34 +900 2 September 17 @ Titans L 27-24 +8000 3 September 24 @ Vikings W 28-24 +8000 4 October 1 Raiders - +15000 BYE - - - - 6 October 16 Cowboys - +1000 7 October 22 @ Chiefs - +600 8 October 29 Bears - +40000 9 November 6 @ Jets - +15000 10 November 12 Lions - +2200 11 November 19 @ Packers - +4000 12 November 26 Ravens - +1600 13 December 3 @ Patriots - +8000 14 December 10 Broncos - +20000 15 December 14 @ Raiders - +15000 16 December 23 Bills - +900 17 December 31 @ Broncos - +20000 18 January 7 Chiefs - +600

