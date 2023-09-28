Austin Barnes vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 1:39 PM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Austin Barnes and his .308 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (57 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Colorado Rockies and Chris Flexen on September 28 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rockies.
Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Austin Barnes At The Plate
- Barnes is hitting .175 with five doubles, two home runs and 16 walks.
- In 27 of 57 games this year (47.4%) Barnes has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (5.3%).
- In 57 games played this year, he has hit a homer in just two of them.
- Barnes has driven in a run in 11 games this season (19.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 12 games this season (21.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|26
|.193
|AVG
|.159
|.287
|OBP
|.216
|.241
|SLG
|.239
|2
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|6
|20/10
|K/BB
|22/6
|1
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.1 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Rockies' 5.69 team ERA ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rockies surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (225 total, 1.4 per game).
- Flexen gets the start for the Rockies, his 16th of the season. He is 1-8 with a 7.01 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 96 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In 28 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 7.01 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .320 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.