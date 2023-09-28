Austin Barnes and his .308 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (57 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Colorado Rockies and Chris Flexen on September 28 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rockies.

Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Austin Barnes At The Plate

Barnes is hitting .175 with five doubles, two home runs and 16 walks.

In 27 of 57 games this year (47.4%) Barnes has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (5.3%).

In 57 games played this year, he has hit a homer in just two of them.

Barnes has driven in a run in 11 games this season (19.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 12 games this season (21.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 26 .193 AVG .159 .287 OBP .216 .241 SLG .239 2 XBH 5 1 HR 1 7 RBI 6 20/10 K/BB 22/6 1 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings