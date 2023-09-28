Austin Barnes and his .308 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (57 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Colorado Rockies and Chris Flexen on September 28 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rockies.

Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Austin Barnes At The Plate

  • Barnes is hitting .175 with five doubles, two home runs and 16 walks.
  • In 27 of 57 games this year (47.4%) Barnes has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (5.3%).
  • In 57 games played this year, he has hit a homer in just two of them.
  • Barnes has driven in a run in 11 games this season (19.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 12 games this season (21.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
31 GP 26
.193 AVG .159
.287 OBP .216
.241 SLG .239
2 XBH 5
1 HR 1
7 RBI 6
20/10 K/BB 22/6
1 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.1 K/9, the worst in the league.
  • The Rockies' 5.69 team ERA ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rockies surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (225 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Flexen gets the start for the Rockies, his 16th of the season. He is 1-8 with a 7.01 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 96 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • In 28 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 7.01 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .320 to opposing batters.
