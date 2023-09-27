Will Smith vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 12:33 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Will Smith (.297 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Noah Davis and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-5 with an RBI) against the Rockies.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Noah Davis
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith has 21 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 63 walks while hitting .258.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 79th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and 75th in slugging.
- In 62.3% of his 122 games this season, Smith has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 33 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 122 games he has played this season, he's homered in 18 of them (14.8%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 41.8% of his games this year, Smith has driven in at least one run. In 17 of those games (13.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 64 times this year (52.5%), including 11 games with multiple runs (9.0%).
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|57
|.271
|AVG
|.243
|.354
|OBP
|.358
|.475
|SLG
|.383
|22
|XBH
|19
|13
|HR
|5
|41
|RBI
|32
|54/27
|K/BB
|33/36
|0
|SB
|3
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.1 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Rockies have a 5.68 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 223 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (second-most in baseball).
- The Rockies will send Davis (0-3) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 0-3 with an 8.77 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 8.77, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are batting .330 against him.
