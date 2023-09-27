The Los Angeles Dodgers and Will Smith (.297 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Noah Davis and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-5 with an RBI) against the Rockies.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Noah Davis

Noah Davis TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)

Will Smith At The Plate

Smith has 21 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 63 walks while hitting .258.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 79th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and 75th in slugging.

In 62.3% of his 122 games this season, Smith has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 33 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 122 games he has played this season, he's homered in 18 of them (14.8%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 41.8% of his games this year, Smith has driven in at least one run. In 17 of those games (13.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 64 times this year (52.5%), including 11 games with multiple runs (9.0%).

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 57 .271 AVG .243 .354 OBP .358 .475 SLG .383 22 XBH 19 13 HR 5 41 RBI 32 54/27 K/BB 33/36 0 SB 3

