At +4000 as of September 27, the Seattle Seahawks aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Seahawks Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +600

+600 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000

Seattle Betting Insights

Seattle compiled a 7-10-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, eight Seahawks games hit the over.

Seattle averaged 351.5 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 13th in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 26th, giving up 361.7 yards per contest.

The Seahawks put up a 5-4 record at home and were 4-4 on the road last year.

Seattle went 6-5 as underdogs and 3-3 as favorites.

The Seahawks were 6-6 in the NFC, including 4-2 in the NFC West.

Seahawks Impact Players

Geno Smith had 30 TD passes and 11 interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 69.8% of his throws for 4,282 yards (251.9 per game).

Smith also ran for 366 yards and one TD.

Kenneth Walker III rushed for 1,050 yards (70.0 per game) and nine touchdowns in 15 games.

Walker also had 27 receptions for 165 yards and zero TDs.

Tyler Lockett had 84 receptions for 1,033 yards (64.6 per game) and nine touchdowns in 16 games a season ago.

In the passing game, D.K. Metcalf scored six TDs, catching 90 balls for 1,048 yards (61.6 per game).

Bobby Wagner totaled two interceptions to go with 140 tackles, 10.0 TFL, six sacks, and five passes defended in 17 games last year for the Rams.

Seahawks Player Futures

2023-24 Seahawks NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Rams L 30-13 +10000 2 September 17 @ Lions W 37-31 +2200 3 September 24 Panthers W 37-27 +30000 4 October 2 @ Giants - +12500 BYE - - - - 6 October 15 @ Bengals - +1800 7 October 22 Cardinals - +50000 8 October 29 Browns - +2500 9 November 5 @ Ravens - +1600 10 November 12 Commanders - +12500 11 November 19 @ Rams - +10000 12 November 23 49ers - +550 13 November 30 @ Cowboys - +1000 14 December 10 @ 49ers - +550 15 December 17 Eagles - +700 16 December 24 @ Titans - +8000 17 December 31 Steelers - +3500 18 January 7 @ Cardinals - +50000

