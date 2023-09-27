The Las Vegas Raiders have +15000 odds to win the Super Bowl as of September 27.

Raiders Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +1100

+1100 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +15000

Las Vegas Betting Insights

Las Vegas put together an 8-9-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total nine times in Raiders games.

Las Vegas sported the 12th-ranked offense last year (352.5 yards per game), and it was less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking fifth-worst with 365.6 yards allowed per game.

Last year the Raiders were 4-4 at home, but they had just two road wins.

When the underdog, Las Vegas picked up just two victories (2-5) a year ago, but as the favored team finished 4-6.

In the AFC West the Raiders were 3-3, and in the conference overall they went 5-7.

Raiders Impact Players

On the ground, Josh Jacobs had 12 touchdowns and 1,653 yards (97.2 per game) last year.

Jacobs also had 53 receptions for 400 yards and zero TDs.

Davante Adams had 100 catches for 1,516 yards (89.2 per game) and 14 touchdowns in 17 games.

In 11 games with the 49ers a season ago, Jimmy Garoppolo passed for 2,437 yards (221.5 per game), with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions, and a completion percentage of 67.2%.

In 14 games played with the Patriots, Jakobi Meyers had 67 receptions for 804 yards (57.4 per game) and six touchdowns.

On defense last year, Maxx Crosby helped lead the way with 88 tackles, 22.0 TFL, 12.5 sacks, and four passes defended in 17 games.

Raiders Player Futures

2023-24 Raiders NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Broncos W 17-16 +20000 2 September 17 @ Bills L 38-10 +900 3 September 24 Steelers L 23-18 +3500 4 October 1 @ Chargers - +2500 5 October 9 Packers - +4000 6 October 15 Patriots - +8000 7 October 22 @ Bears - +40000 8 October 30 @ Lions - +2200 9 November 5 Giants - +12500 10 November 12 Jets - +15000 11 November 19 @ Dolphins - +900 12 November 26 Chiefs - +600 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 Vikings - +8000 15 December 14 Chargers - +2500 16 December 25 @ Chiefs - +600 17 December 31 @ Colts - +12500 18 January 7 Broncos - +20000

