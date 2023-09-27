Mookie Betts vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 12:30 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Mookie Betts (.350 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Noah Davis and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent appearance against the Rockies.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Noah Davis
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -238)
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts has 176 hits, which leads Los Angeles hitters this season, while batting .309 with 80 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks sixth, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is fifth in the league in slugging.
- Betts has recorded a hit in 111 of 147 games this season (75.5%), including 46 multi-hit games (31.3%).
- He has homered in 22.4% of his games in 2023, and 5.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Betts has had an RBI in 60 games this year (40.8%), including 27 multi-RBI outings (18.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.
- He has scored at least once 87 times this year (59.2%), including 31 games with multiple runs (21.1%).
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|71
|.334
|AVG
|.284
|.432
|OBP
|.386
|.662
|SLG
|.514
|45
|XBH
|35
|24
|HR
|15
|55
|RBI
|50
|54/46
|K/BB
|51/46
|5
|SB
|9
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Rockies have the last-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.68).
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up the second-most home runs in baseball (223 total, 1.4 per game).
- Davis makes the start for the Rockies, his sixth of the season. He is 0-3 with an 8.77 ERA and 22 strikeouts through 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 8.77, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opposing hitters have a .330 batting average against him.
