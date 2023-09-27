The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Mookie Betts (.350 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Noah Davis and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent appearance against the Rockies.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Noah Davis

Noah Davis TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -238)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts has 176 hits, which leads Los Angeles hitters this season, while batting .309 with 80 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks sixth, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is fifth in the league in slugging.

Betts has recorded a hit in 111 of 147 games this season (75.5%), including 46 multi-hit games (31.3%).

He has homered in 22.4% of his games in 2023, and 5.8% of his trips to the dish.

Betts has had an RBI in 60 games this year (40.8%), including 27 multi-RBI outings (18.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.

He has scored at least once 87 times this year (59.2%), including 31 games with multiple runs (21.1%).

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 76 GP 71 .334 AVG .284 .432 OBP .386 .662 SLG .514 45 XBH 35 24 HR 15 55 RBI 50 54/46 K/BB 51/46 5 SB 9

Rockies Pitching Rankings