Miguel Rojas -- with an on-base percentage of .207 in his past 10 games, 78 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Colorado Rockies, with Noah Davis on the hill, on September 27 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rockies.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rockies Starter: Noah Davis
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

  • Rojas is hitting .232 with 17 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 26 walks.
  • Rojas has picked up a hit in 53.7% of his 121 games this year, with multiple hits in 16.5% of them.
  • He has hit a long ball in five games this year (4.1%), homering in 1.2% of his chances at the plate.
  • In 19.8% of his games this season, Rojas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 3.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 38 of 121 games this year, and more than once 8 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
62 GP 56
.223 AVG .242
.282 OBP .289
.337 SLG .306
14 XBH 9
4 HR 1
21 RBI 9
27/14 K/BB 21/12
4 SB 4

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.1 K/9, the worst in MLB.
  • The Rockies have the last-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.68).
  • The Rockies give up the second-most home runs in baseball (223 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Davis (0-3 with an 8.77 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his sixth of the season.
  • In his last time out on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, the right-hander tossed five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • In seven games this season, the 26-year-old has an 8.77 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .330 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.