Miguel Rojas -- with an on-base percentage of .207 in his past 10 games, 78 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Colorado Rockies, with Noah Davis on the hill, on September 27 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rockies.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Noah Davis

Noah Davis TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

Rojas is hitting .232 with 17 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 26 walks.

Rojas has picked up a hit in 53.7% of his 121 games this year, with multiple hits in 16.5% of them.

He has hit a long ball in five games this year (4.1%), homering in 1.2% of his chances at the plate.

In 19.8% of his games this season, Rojas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 3.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 38 of 121 games this year, and more than once 8 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 56 .223 AVG .242 .282 OBP .289 .337 SLG .306 14 XBH 9 4 HR 1 21 RBI 9 27/14 K/BB 21/12 4 SB 4

Rockies Pitching Rankings