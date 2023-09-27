Miguel Rojas vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 12:33 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Miguel Rojas -- with an on-base percentage of .207 in his past 10 games, 78 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Colorado Rockies, with Noah Davis on the hill, on September 27 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rockies.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Noah Davis
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Miguel Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas is hitting .232 with 17 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 26 walks.
- Rojas has picked up a hit in 53.7% of his 121 games this year, with multiple hits in 16.5% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in five games this year (4.1%), homering in 1.2% of his chances at the plate.
- In 19.8% of his games this season, Rojas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 3.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 38 of 121 games this year, and more than once 8 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|56
|.223
|AVG
|.242
|.282
|OBP
|.289
|.337
|SLG
|.306
|14
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|1
|21
|RBI
|9
|27/14
|K/BB
|21/12
|4
|SB
|4
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.1 K/9, the worst in MLB.
- The Rockies have the last-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.68).
- The Rockies give up the second-most home runs in baseball (223 total, 1.4 per game).
- Davis (0-3 with an 8.77 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his sixth of the season.
- In his last time out on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, the right-hander tossed five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In seven games this season, the 26-year-old has an 8.77 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .330 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.