Max Muncy vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 12:33 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Max Muncy (batting .300 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Noah Davis. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he had three hits (going 3-for-4 with an RBI) against the Rockies.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Noah Davis
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -200)
Looking to place a prop bet on Max Muncy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Max Muncy At The Plate
- Muncy is hitting .216 with 16 doubles, a triple, 36 home runs and 82 walks.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 130th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 54th and he is 29th in slugging.
- Muncy has gotten at least one hit in 55.7% of his games this season (73 of 131), with more than one hit 24 times (18.3%).
- He has hit a home run in 23.7% of his games in 2023, and 6.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Muncy has picked up an RBI in 45.8% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 19.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in 11 contests.
- He has scored in 71 games this season (54.2%), including 18 multi-run games (13.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|65
|.227
|AVG
|.206
|.358
|OBP
|.315
|.498
|SLG
|.475
|24
|XBH
|29
|19
|HR
|17
|45
|RBI
|59
|68/45
|K/BB
|82/37
|0
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Rockies have a 5.68 team ERA that ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (223 total, 1.4 per game).
- Davis makes the start for the Rockies, his sixth of the season. He is 0-3 with an 8.77 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 8.77, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents have a .330 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.