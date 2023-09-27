On Wednesday, Max Muncy (batting .300 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Noah Davis. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he had three hits (going 3-for-4 with an RBI) against the Rockies.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rockies Starter: Noah Davis
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -120)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -200)

Max Muncy At The Plate

  • Muncy is hitting .216 with 16 doubles, a triple, 36 home runs and 82 walks.
  • Among qualified hitters, he ranks 130th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 54th and he is 29th in slugging.
  • Muncy has gotten at least one hit in 55.7% of his games this season (73 of 131), with more than one hit 24 times (18.3%).
  • He has hit a home run in 23.7% of his games in 2023, and 6.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Muncy has picked up an RBI in 45.8% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 19.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in 11 contests.
  • He has scored in 71 games this season (54.2%), including 18 multi-run games (13.7%).

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
65 GP 65
.227 AVG .206
.358 OBP .315
.498 SLG .475
24 XBH 29
19 HR 17
45 RBI 59
68/45 K/BB 82/37
0 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
  • The Rockies have a 5.68 team ERA that ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (223 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Davis makes the start for the Rockies, his sixth of the season. He is 0-3 with an 8.77 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last appearance came on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • The 26-year-old has an ERA of 8.77, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents have a .330 batting average against him.
