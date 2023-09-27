On Wednesday, Max Muncy (batting .300 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Noah Davis. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he had three hits (going 3-for-4 with an RBI) against the Rockies.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Noah Davis TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -200)

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy is hitting .216 with 16 doubles, a triple, 36 home runs and 82 walks.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 130th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 54th and he is 29th in slugging.

Muncy has gotten at least one hit in 55.7% of his games this season (73 of 131), with more than one hit 24 times (18.3%).

He has hit a home run in 23.7% of his games in 2023, and 6.4% of his trips to the plate.

Muncy has picked up an RBI in 45.8% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 19.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in 11 contests.

He has scored in 71 games this season (54.2%), including 18 multi-run games (13.7%).

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 65 .227 AVG .206 .358 OBP .315 .498 SLG .475 24 XBH 29 19 HR 17 45 RBI 59 68/45 K/BB 82/37 0 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings