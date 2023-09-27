Jason Heyward vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 12:31 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Jason Heyward and his .559 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Noah Davis and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.
He had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Rockies.
Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Noah Davis
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Jason Heyward At The Plate
- Heyward is batting .274 with 23 doubles, 15 home runs and 34 walks.
- Heyward has picked up a hit in 54 of 118 games this season, with multiple hits 25 times.
- He has hit a home run in 15 games this season (12.7%), leaving the park in 4.2% of his plate appearances.
- Heyward has picked up an RBI in 25 games this year (21.2%), with two or more RBI in 12 of those contests (10.2%).
- In 39.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (8.5%).
Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|55
|.244
|AVG
|.306
|.319
|OBP
|.377
|.475
|SLG
|.503
|19
|XBH
|19
|9
|HR
|6
|22
|RBI
|18
|35/17
|K/BB
|27/17
|1
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Rockies' 5.68 team ERA ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rockies surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (223 total, 1.4 per game).
- Davis makes the start for the Rockies, his sixth of the season. He is 0-3 with an 8.77 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In seven games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed an 8.77 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .330 to his opponents.
