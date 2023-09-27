The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Jason Heyward and his .559 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Noah Davis and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.

He had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Rockies.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Noah Davis

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Jason Heyward At The Plate

Heyward is batting .274 with 23 doubles, 15 home runs and 34 walks.

Heyward has picked up a hit in 54 of 118 games this season, with multiple hits 25 times.

He has hit a home run in 15 games this season (12.7%), leaving the park in 4.2% of his plate appearances.

Heyward has picked up an RBI in 25 games this year (21.2%), with two or more RBI in 12 of those contests (10.2%).

In 39.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (8.5%).

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 55 .244 AVG .306 .319 OBP .377 .475 SLG .503 19 XBH 19 9 HR 6 22 RBI 18 35/17 K/BB 27/17 1 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings