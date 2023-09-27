James Outman -- with an on-base percentage of .300 in his past 10 games, 52 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Colorado Rockies, with Noah Davis on the mound, on September 27 at 8:40 PM ET.

He had four hits (going 4-for-6) in his most recent game against the Rockies.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Noah Davis

Noah Davis TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

James Outman At The Plate

Outman is batting .247 with 15 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs and 66 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 103rd in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and 74th in slugging.

Outman has reached base via a hit in 81 games this year (of 146 played), and had multiple hits in 27 of those games.

In 13.0% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4% of his trips to the dish.

In 28.1% of his games this year, Outman has picked up at least one RBI. In 17 of those games (11.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 45.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 16 games with multiple runs (11.0%).

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 75 GP 71 .249 AVG .246 .356 OBP .349 .404 SLG .459 17 XBH 23 8 HR 14 36 RBI 32 86/33 K/BB 90/33 10 SB 5

Rockies Pitching Rankings