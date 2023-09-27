James Outman vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 12:33 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
James Outman -- with an on-base percentage of .300 in his past 10 games, 52 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Colorado Rockies, with Noah Davis on the mound, on September 27 at 8:40 PM ET.
He had four hits (going 4-for-6) in his most recent game against the Rockies.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Noah Davis
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman is batting .247 with 15 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs and 66 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 103rd in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and 74th in slugging.
- Outman has reached base via a hit in 81 games this year (of 146 played), and had multiple hits in 27 of those games.
- In 13.0% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 28.1% of his games this year, Outman has picked up at least one RBI. In 17 of those games (11.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 45.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 16 games with multiple runs (11.0%).
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|75
|GP
|71
|.249
|AVG
|.246
|.356
|OBP
|.349
|.404
|SLG
|.459
|17
|XBH
|23
|8
|HR
|14
|36
|RBI
|32
|86/33
|K/BB
|90/33
|10
|SB
|5
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Rockies have a 5.68 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (223 total, 1.4 per game).
- Davis makes the start for the Rockies, his sixth of the season. He is 0-3 with an 8.77 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 8.77, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents have a .330 batting average against him.
