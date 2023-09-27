Freddie Freeman, with a slugging percentage of .439 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Colorado Rockies, with Noah Davis on the mound, September 27 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Rockies.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Noah Davis

Noah Davis TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -227)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman leads Los Angeles with an OBP of .413, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .569.

Among qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is sixth in the league in slugging.

In 76.3% of his 156 games this season, Freeman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 62 multi-hit games.

In 25 games this year, he has hit a long ball (16.0%, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate).

In 63 games this season (40.4%), Freeman has picked up an RBI, and in 22 of those games (14.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.

He has scored in 89 games this year (57.1%), including multiple runs in 33 games.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 81 GP 75 .315 AVG .359 .376 OBP .451 .523 SLG .617 41 XBH 47 13 HR 14 45 RBI 54 59/31 K/BB 58/41 13 SB 9

