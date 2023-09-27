Freddie Freeman, with a slugging percentage of .439 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Colorado Rockies, with Noah Davis on the mound, September 27 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Rockies.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Noah Davis
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -227)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

  • Freeman leads Los Angeles with an OBP of .413, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .569.
  • Among qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is sixth in the league in slugging.
  • In 76.3% of his 156 games this season, Freeman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 62 multi-hit games.
  • In 25 games this year, he has hit a long ball (16.0%, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate).
  • In 63 games this season (40.4%), Freeman has picked up an RBI, and in 22 of those games (14.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.
  • He has scored in 89 games this year (57.1%), including multiple runs in 33 games.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
81 GP 75
.315 AVG .359
.376 OBP .451
.523 SLG .617
41 XBH 47
13 HR 14
45 RBI 54
59/31 K/BB 58/41
13 SB 9

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The Rockies pitching staff is last in MLB with a collective 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rockies have the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.68).
  • Rockies pitchers combine to give up 223 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
  • Davis (0-3) takes the mound for the Rockies in his sixth start of the season. He has an 8.77 ERA in 25 2/3 innings pitched, with 22 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • The 26-year-old has put together an 8.77 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season, while giving up a batting average of .330 to opposing hitters.
