Freddie Freeman vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 12:33 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Freddie Freeman, with a slugging percentage of .439 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Colorado Rockies, with Noah Davis on the mound, September 27 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Rockies.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Noah Davis
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -227)
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman leads Los Angeles with an OBP of .413, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .569.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is sixth in the league in slugging.
- In 76.3% of his 156 games this season, Freeman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 62 multi-hit games.
- In 25 games this year, he has hit a long ball (16.0%, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate).
- In 63 games this season (40.4%), Freeman has picked up an RBI, and in 22 of those games (14.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.
- He has scored in 89 games this year (57.1%), including multiple runs in 33 games.
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|81
|GP
|75
|.315
|AVG
|.359
|.376
|OBP
|.451
|.523
|SLG
|.617
|41
|XBH
|47
|13
|HR
|14
|45
|RBI
|54
|59/31
|K/BB
|58/41
|13
|SB
|9
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is last in MLB with a collective 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.68).
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up 223 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
- Davis (0-3) takes the mound for the Rockies in his sixth start of the season. He has an 8.77 ERA in 25 2/3 innings pitched, with 22 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 26-year-old has put together an 8.77 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season, while giving up a batting average of .330 to opposing hitters.
