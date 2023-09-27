J.D. Martinez will look for his 100th RBI of the year (he has 98) when his Los Angeles Dodgers (97-60) play the Colorado Rockies (57-100) at 8:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

The Dodgers will give the ball to Emmet Sheehan (3-1, 5.13 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Noah Davis (0-3, 8.77 ERA).

Dodgers vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Time: 8:40 PM ET

TV: SportsNet RM

Location: Denver, Colorado

Venue: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Sheehan - LAD (3-1, 5.13 ERA) vs Davis - COL (0-3, 8.77 ERA)

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Emmet Sheehan

The Dodgers will send Sheehan (3-1) to the mound for his 11th start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings while giving up one earned run on zero hits in a matchup with the San Francisco Giants.

The 23-year-old has an ERA of 5.13, a 2.08 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.233 in 12 games this season.

He has two quality starts in 10 chances this season.

Sheehan has five starts of five or more innings this season in 10 chances. He averages 4.5 innings per outing.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 12 chances this season.

Emmet Sheehan vs. Rockies

The Rockies rank 16th in MLB with a .248 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 20th in the league (.399) and 150 home runs.

The Rockies have gone 7-for-20 with three RBI in five innings this season against the right-hander.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Noah Davis

Davis gets the start for the Rockies, his sixth of the season. He is 0-3 with an 8.77 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.

During seven games this season, the 26-year-old has an 8.77 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .330 to opposing hitters.

Davis has yet to notch a quality start so far this year.

Davis has pitched five or more innings in a game two times this season heading into this outing.

He has had two appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

