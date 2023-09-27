The Los Angeles Dodgers visit the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Mookie Betts and others in this contest.

Dodgers vs. Rockies Game Info

When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Betts Stats

Betts has 176 hits with 40 doubles, a triple, 39 home runs, 92 walks and 105 RBI. He's also stolen 14 bases.

He's slashed .309/.409/.589 so far this season.

Betts will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with two doubles, four walks and two RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Sep. 26 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 1 vs. Giants Sep. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Sep. 23 2-for-3 2 0 2 4 0 vs. Giants Sep. 22 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Sep. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +100) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Freeman Stats

Freddie Freeman has 208 hits with 59 doubles, two triples, 27 home runs, 72 walks and 99 RBI. He's also stolen 22 bases.

He's slashing .336/.413/.569 so far this season.

Freeman has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .333 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Sep. 26 2-for-4 2 1 2 6 0 at Rockies Sep. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Sep. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Sep. 23 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 1 vs. Giants Sep. 22 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Tovar Stats

Ezequiel Tovar has 37 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs, 25 walks and 73 RBI (145 total hits). He has stolen 11 bases.

He's slashing .257/.292/.417 on the season.

Tovar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Sep. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Sep. 26 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 at Cubs Sep. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Sep. 23 3-for-4 1 0 0 5 0 at Cubs Sep. 22 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

