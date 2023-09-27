Top Player Prop Bets for Dodgers vs. Rockies on September 27, 2023
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:50 AM HST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers visit the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Mookie Betts and others in this contest.
Dodgers vs. Rockies Game Info
- When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Mookie Betts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Betts Stats
- Betts has 176 hits with 40 doubles, a triple, 39 home runs, 92 walks and 105 RBI. He's also stolen 14 bases.
- He's slashed .309/.409/.589 so far this season.
- Betts will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with two doubles, four walks and two RBI.
Betts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rockies
|Sep. 26
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. Giants
|Sep. 24
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Giants
|Sep. 23
|2-for-3
|2
|0
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Giants
|Sep. 22
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|Sep. 21
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Freeman Stats
- Freddie Freeman has 208 hits with 59 doubles, two triples, 27 home runs, 72 walks and 99 RBI. He's also stolen 22 bases.
- He's slashing .336/.413/.569 so far this season.
- Freeman has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .333 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rockies
|Sep. 26
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|6
|0
|at Rockies
|Sep. 26
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Giants
|Sep. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|Sep. 23
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|vs. Giants
|Sep. 22
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Ezequiel Tovar Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Tovar Stats
- Ezequiel Tovar has 37 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs, 25 walks and 73 RBI (145 total hits). He has stolen 11 bases.
- He's slashing .257/.292/.417 on the season.
Tovar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Dodgers
|Sep. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Sep. 26
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Cubs
|Sep. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Sep. 23
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|5
|0
|at Cubs
|Sep. 22
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
