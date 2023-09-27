When the Los Angeles Dodgers (97-60) go head to head against the Colorado Rockies (57-100) at Coors Field on Wednesday, September 27 at 8:40 PM ET, J.D. Martinez will be looking for his 100th RBI of the season (he's currently sitting at 98).

The favored Dodgers have -210 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +170. Los Angeles is the run-line favorite (-2.5). The over/under for the matchup is set at 12.5 runs.

Dodgers vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Emmet Sheehan - LAD (3-1, 5.13 ERA) vs Noah Davis - COL (0-3, 8.77 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Dodgers Moneyline Rockies Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -210 +170 Dodgers (-2.5) 12.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have won 81, or 62.8%, of the 129 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Dodgers have a 23-12 record (winning 65.7% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -210 or shorter.

Los Angeles has a 67.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Dodgers were favored on the moneyline in nine of their last 10 games, and they went 6-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the total two times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rockies have been underdogs in 141 games this season and have come away with the win 52 times (36.9%) in those contests.

This season, the Rockies have come away with a win 13 times in 62 chances when named as an underdog of at least +170 or longer on the moneyline.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Rockies had a record of 2-8.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Dodgers vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Mookie Betts 1.5 (+115) 2.5 (+130) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+105) Freddie Freeman 1.5 (+100) 2.5 (+125) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+100) Max Muncy 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (-128) 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (-120) Will Smith 1.5 (+120) 1.5 (-149) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (-111) Miguel Rojas 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+175)

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +400 2nd 1st Win NL West -10000 - 1st

