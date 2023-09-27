Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers will square off against Ezequiel Tovar and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field in the third of a four-game series, on Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers average 1.5 home runs per game to rank second in MLB play with 241 total home runs.

Los Angeles ranks third in baseball, slugging .456.

The Dodgers' .258 batting average is seventh-best in MLB.

Los Angeles is the second-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.6 runs per game (881 total).

The Dodgers rank second in MLB with an on-base percentage of .341.

The Dodgers strike out 8.4 times per game to rank 12th in baseball.

The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Los Angeles' pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.

Los Angeles' 4.08 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Dodgers combine for the No. 5-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.209).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Emmet Sheehan (3-1 with a 5.13 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his 11th of the season.

In his last outing on Friday against the San Francisco Giants, the righty threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run without surrendering a hit.

Sheehan has two quality starts under his belt this year.

Sheehan is looking to record his sixth start of five or more innings this year in this game.

In three of his 12 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 9/22/2023 Giants L 5-1 Home Caleb Ferguson Sean Manaea 9/23/2023 Giants W 7-0 Home Clayton Kershaw John Brebbia 9/24/2023 Giants W 3-2 Home Lance Lynn Ryan Walker 9/26/2023 Rockies L 4-1 Away Caleb Ferguson Chase Anderson 9/26/2023 Rockies W 11-2 Away Bobby Miller Ryan Feltner 9/27/2023 Rockies - Away Emmet Sheehan Noah Davis 9/28/2023 Rockies - Away Clayton Kershaw Chris Flexen 9/29/2023 Giants - Away Lance Lynn - 9/30/2023 Giants - Away Clayton Kershaw - 10/1/2023 Giants - Away Bobby Miller Logan Webb

