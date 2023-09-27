Dodgers vs. Rockies: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Noah Davis will start for the Colorado Rockies against the Los Angeles Dodgers and J.D. Martinez on Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.
The Rockies have been listed as +170 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Dodgers (-210). Los Angeles is favored on the run line (-2.5 with +100 odds). A 12-run over/under is listed in the contest.
Rep your team with officially licensed Dodgers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Dodgers vs. Rockies Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Dodgers
|-210
|+170
|12
|-115
|-105
|-2.5
|+100
|-120
Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Dodgers Recent Betting Performance
- In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a record of 6-3.
- The Dodgers and their opponents have combined to hit the over two times in their last 10 games with a total.
- The Dodgers have a record of 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
Dodgers Betting Records & Stats
- The Dodgers have won 62.8% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (81-48).
- Los Angeles has a 23-12 record (winning 65.7% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -210 or shorter.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Dodgers have an implied win probability of 67.7%.
- Los Angeles has combined with opponents to go over the total 87 times this season for an 87-59-10 record against the over/under.
- The Dodgers have collected a 13-10-0 record ATS this season (covering 56.5% of the time).
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Dodgers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|53-28
|44-32
|24-23
|72-37
|71-37
|25-23
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.