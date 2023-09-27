Noah Davis will start for the Colorado Rockies against the Los Angeles Dodgers and J.D. Martinez on Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.

The Rockies have been listed as +170 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Dodgers (-210). Los Angeles is favored on the run line (-2.5 with +100 odds). A 12-run over/under is listed in the contest.

Dodgers vs. Rockies Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Time: 8:40 PM ET

TV: SportsNet RM

Location: Denver, Colorado

Venue: Coors Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -210 +170 12 -115 -105 -2.5 +100 -120

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a record of 6-3.

The Dodgers and their opponents have combined to hit the over two times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Dodgers have a record of 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have won 62.8% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (81-48).

Los Angeles has a 23-12 record (winning 65.7% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -210 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Dodgers have an implied win probability of 67.7%.

Los Angeles has combined with opponents to go over the total 87 times this season for an 87-59-10 record against the over/under.

The Dodgers have collected a 13-10-0 record ATS this season (covering 56.5% of the time).

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 53-28 44-32 24-23 72-37 71-37 25-23

