Wednesday's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers (97-60) and the Colorado Rockies (57-100) at Coors Field has a projected final score of 6-5 based on our computer prediction, with the Dodgers securing the victory. First pitch is at 8:40 PM on September 27.

The Dodgers will give the nod to Emmet Sheehan (3-1) versus the Rockies and Noah Davis (0-3).

Dodgers vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Dodgers vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Dodgers 6, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Under 12.5 runs

Dodgers Performance Insights

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a record of 6-3.

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Dodgers have a record of 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

This season, the Dodgers have won 81 out of the 129 games, or 62.8%, in which they've been favored.

Los Angeles is 23-12 this season when entering a game favored by -210 or more on the moneyline.

The Dodgers have a 67.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Los Angeles has scored 881 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.

The Dodgers have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.08).

Dodgers Schedule