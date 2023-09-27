The Los Angeles Dodgers, including David Peralta (.097 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 194 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Noah Davis and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-6 with two RBI against the Rockies.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Rockies Starter: Noah Davis

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

David Peralta At The Plate

Peralta is hitting .257 with 22 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 19 walks.

In 70 of 127 games this year (55.1%) Peralta has picked up a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (16.5%).

In seven games this year, he has gone deep (5.5%, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish).

Peralta has picked up an RBI in 29.1% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 11.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

In 31.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (3.1%).

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 63 .256 AVG .258 .289 OBP .293 .411 SLG .343 16 XBH 14 6 HR 1 27 RBI 27 35/8 K/BB 37/11 1 SB 3

Rockies Pitching Rankings