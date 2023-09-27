David Peralta vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 12:32 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including David Peralta (.097 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 194 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Noah Davis and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-6 with two RBI against the Rockies.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Noah Davis
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Looking to place a prop bet on David Peralta? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
David Peralta At The Plate
- Peralta is hitting .257 with 22 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 19 walks.
- In 70 of 127 games this year (55.1%) Peralta has picked up a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (16.5%).
- In seven games this year, he has gone deep (5.5%, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish).
- Peralta has picked up an RBI in 29.1% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 11.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- In 31.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (3.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|63
|.256
|AVG
|.258
|.289
|OBP
|.293
|.411
|SLG
|.343
|16
|XBH
|14
|6
|HR
|1
|27
|RBI
|27
|35/8
|K/BB
|37/11
|1
|SB
|3
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.1 K/9, the worst in MLB.
- The Rockies' 5.68 team ERA ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow 223 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Davis (0-3 with an 8.77 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his sixth of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- In seven games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed an 8.77 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .330 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.