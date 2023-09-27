The Los Angeles Dodgers, including David Peralta (.097 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 194 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Noah Davis and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-6 with two RBI against the Rockies.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Noah Davis
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

David Peralta At The Plate

  • Peralta is hitting .257 with 22 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 19 walks.
  • In 70 of 127 games this year (55.1%) Peralta has picked up a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (16.5%).
  • In seven games this year, he has gone deep (5.5%, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish).
  • Peralta has picked up an RBI in 29.1% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 11.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
  • In 31.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (3.1%).

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
62 GP 63
.256 AVG .258
.289 OBP .293
.411 SLG .343
16 XBH 14
6 HR 1
27 RBI 27
35/8 K/BB 37/11
1 SB 3

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.1 K/9, the worst in MLB.
  • The Rockies' 5.68 team ERA ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to allow 223 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in baseball).
  • Davis (0-3 with an 8.77 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his sixth of the season.
  • His most recent time out was on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
  • In seven games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed an 8.77 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .330 to his opponents.
