The Los Angeles Chargers at the moment have +2500 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Chargers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +400

+400 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Los Angeles Betting Insights

Los Angeles compiled an 11-4-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, seven Chargers games went over the point total.

Los Angeles put up 359.3 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it ninth in the NFL. On defense, it ranked 20th, giving up 346.1 yards per contest.

Last season the Chargers were 5-3 at home and 5-4 on the road.

When underdogs, Los Angeles picked up only one win (1-5) versus its 7-2 record when favored.

The Chargers were 7-5 in the AFC, including 2-4 in the AFC West.

Chargers Impact Players

Justin Herbert had 25 TD passes and 10 interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 68.2% of his throws for 4,739 yards (278.8 per game).

On the ground, Austin Ekeler scored 13 touchdowns and picked up 915 yards (53.8 per game).

In the passing game, Ekeler scored five touchdowns, with 107 receptions for 722 yards.

In the passing game a season ago, Keenan Allen scored four TDs, hauling in 66 balls for 752 yards (75.2 per game).

In the passing game, Josh Palmer scored three TDs, catching 72 balls for 769 yards (48.1 per game).

As a key defensive contributor, Eric Kendricks registered 137 tackles, 8.0 TFL, and one sack in 17 games with the Vikings last year.

Chargers Player Futures

2023-24 Chargers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Dolphins L 36-34 +900 2 September 17 @ Titans L 27-24 +8000 3 September 24 @ Vikings W 28-24 +8000 4 October 1 Raiders - +15000 BYE - - - - 6 October 16 Cowboys - +1000 7 October 22 @ Chiefs - +600 8 October 29 Bears - +40000 9 November 6 @ Jets - +15000 10 November 12 Lions - +2200 11 November 19 @ Packers - +4000 12 November 26 Ravens - +1600 13 December 3 @ Patriots - +8000 14 December 10 Broncos - +20000 15 December 14 @ Raiders - +15000 16 December 23 Bills - +900 17 December 31 @ Broncos - +20000 18 January 7 Chiefs - +600

