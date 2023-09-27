Chargers Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:18 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Chargers at the moment have +2500 odds of winning the Super Bowl.
Watch the Chargers this season on Fubo!
Chargers Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC West: +400
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500
Looking to place a futures bet on the Chargers to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Los Angeles Betting Insights
- Los Angeles compiled an 11-4-0 record against the spread last season.
- Last season, seven Chargers games went over the point total.
- Los Angeles put up 359.3 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it ninth in the NFL. On defense, it ranked 20th, giving up 346.1 yards per contest.
- Last season the Chargers were 5-3 at home and 5-4 on the road.
- When underdogs, Los Angeles picked up only one win (1-5) versus its 7-2 record when favored.
- The Chargers were 7-5 in the AFC, including 2-4 in the AFC West.
Chargers Impact Players
- Justin Herbert had 25 TD passes and 10 interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 68.2% of his throws for 4,739 yards (278.8 per game).
- On the ground, Austin Ekeler scored 13 touchdowns and picked up 915 yards (53.8 per game).
- In the passing game, Ekeler scored five touchdowns, with 107 receptions for 722 yards.
- In the passing game a season ago, Keenan Allen scored four TDs, hauling in 66 balls for 752 yards (75.2 per game).
- In the passing game, Josh Palmer scored three TDs, catching 72 balls for 769 yards (48.1 per game).
- As a key defensive contributor, Eric Kendricks registered 137 tackles, 8.0 TFL, and one sack in 17 games with the Vikings last year.
Bet on Chargers to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Chargers Player Futures
2023-24 Chargers NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Dolphins
|L 36-34
|+900
|2
|September 17
|@ Titans
|L 27-24
|+8000
|3
|September 24
|@ Vikings
|W 28-24
|+8000
|4
|October 1
|Raiders
|-
|+15000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|October 16
|Cowboys
|-
|+1000
|7
|October 22
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+600
|8
|October 29
|Bears
|-
|+40000
|9
|November 6
|@ Jets
|-
|+15000
|10
|November 12
|Lions
|-
|+2200
|11
|November 19
|@ Packers
|-
|+4000
|12
|November 26
|Ravens
|-
|+1600
|13
|December 3
|@ Patriots
|-
|+8000
|14
|December 10
|Broncos
|-
|+20000
|15
|December 14
|@ Raiders
|-
|+15000
|16
|December 23
|Bills
|-
|+900
|17
|December 31
|@ Broncos
|-
|+20000
|18
|January 7
|Chiefs
|-
|+600
Odds are current as of September 27 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.