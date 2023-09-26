Will Smith vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 2:23 PM HST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Will Smith (batting .135 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Feltner. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Giants.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith is batting .261 with 21 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 63 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 74th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 72nd in slugging.
- Smith has picked up a hit in 76 of 121 games this season, with multiple hits 33 times.
- Looking at the 121 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 18 of them (14.9%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 41.3% of his games this season, Smith has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 64 of 121 games this season, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|56
|.271
|AVG
|.249
|.354
|OBP
|.366
|.475
|SLG
|.392
|22
|XBH
|19
|13
|HR
|5
|41
|RBI
|31
|54/27
|K/BB
|32/36
|0
|SB
|3
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.1 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Rockies have the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.64).
- The Rockies give up the second-most home runs in baseball (222 total, 1.4 per game).
- Feltner makes the start for the Rockies, his 10th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.13 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty threw five scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while surrendering two hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.13, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents have a .252 batting average against him.
