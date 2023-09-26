On Tuesday, Will Smith (batting .135 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Feltner. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner

Ryan Feltner TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)

Looking to place a prop bet on Will Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Will Smith At The Plate

Smith is batting .261 with 21 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 63 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 74th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 72nd in slugging.

Smith has picked up a hit in 76 of 121 games this season, with multiple hits 33 times.

Looking at the 121 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 18 of them (14.9%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 41.3% of his games this season, Smith has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 64 of 121 games this season, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 56 .271 AVG .249 .354 OBP .366 .475 SLG .392 22 XBH 19 13 HR 5 41 RBI 31 54/27 K/BB 32/36 0 SB 3

Rockies Pitching Rankings