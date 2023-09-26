The Seattle Seahawks have +4000 odds to win the Super Bowl as of September 26.

Seahawks Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000

Seattle Betting Insights

Seattle compiled a 7-10-0 ATS record last year.

Seahawks games hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.

Seattle averaged 351.5 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 13th in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, it ranked 26th, allowing 361.7 yards per contest.

The Seahawks put up a 5-4 record at home and were 4-4 away last year.

Seattle put up a 3-3 record as the favored team, and posted a 6-5 record as underdogs.

The Seahawks were 6-6 in the NFC, including 4-2 in the NFC West.

Seahawks Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Geno Smith passed for 4,282 yards (251.9 per game), with 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 69.8%.

Smith also ran for 366 yards and one TD.

On the ground, Kenneth Walker III scored nine touchdowns and picked up 1,050 yards (70.0 per game).

Walker also had 27 receptions for 165 yards and zero TDs.

In 16 games a season ago, Tyler Lockett had 84 catches for 1,033 yards (64.6 per game) and nine touchdowns.

D.K. Metcalf had 90 catches for 1,048 yards (61.6 per game) and six touchdowns in 17 games.

As a key defensive contributor, Bobby Wagner totaled 140 tackles, 10.0 TFL, six sacks, and two interceptions in 17 games with the Rams last year.

Seahawks Player Futures

2023-24 Seahawks NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Rams L 30-13 +10000 2 September 17 @ Lions W 37-31 +2200 3 September 24 Panthers W 37-27 +30000 4 October 2 @ Giants - +12500 BYE - - - - 6 October 15 @ Bengals - +1800 7 October 22 Cardinals - +50000 8 October 29 Browns - +2200 9 November 5 @ Ravens - +1600 10 November 12 Commanders - +12500 11 November 19 @ Rams - +10000 12 November 23 49ers - +550 13 November 30 @ Cowboys - +1000 14 December 10 @ 49ers - +550 15 December 17 Eagles - +700 16 December 24 @ Titans - +8000 17 December 31 Steelers - +3500 18 January 7 @ Cardinals - +50000

