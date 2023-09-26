As of September 26 the Los Angeles Rams' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +10000, rank them 21st in the NFL.

Rams Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000

Los Angeles Betting Insights

Los Angeles compiled a 6-10-1 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Rams games.

While Los Angeles ranked 19th in total defense with 341.1 yards allowed per game last season, it was a little worse on offense, ranking worst (280.5 yards per game).

Last year the Rams won just once away from home and had a 4-5 record at home.

As the underdog, Los Angeles picked up only two victories (2-9) a year ago, but as the favored team finished 3-3.

The Rams won just once in the NFC West (1-5), and they went 3-9 in the NFC overall.

Rams Impact Players

In nine games last year, Matthew Stafford passed for 2,087 yards (231.9 per game), with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 68.0%.

Also, Stafford rushed for 9 yards and one TD.

Tyler Higbee had 72 catches for 620 yards (38.8 per game) and three touchdowns in 16 games.

Demarcus Robinson had 48 catches for 458 yards (28.6 per game) and two touchdowns in 16 games a season ago with the Ravens.

In the passing game, Van Jefferson scored three TDs, hauling in 24 balls for 369 yards (36.9 per game).

As a playmaker on defense, John Johnson delivered 96 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 0.5 sacks, and one interception in 17 games for the Browns last year.

Rams Player Futures

2023-24 Rams NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Seahawks W 30-13 +4000 2 September 17 49ers L 30-23 +550 3 September 25 @ Bengals L 19-16 +1800 4 October 1 @ Colts - +12500 5 October 8 Eagles - +700 6 October 15 Cardinals - +50000 7 October 22 Steelers - +3500 8 October 29 @ Cowboys - +1000 9 November 5 @ Packers - +3500 BYE - - - - 11 November 19 Seahawks - +4000 12 November 26 @ Cardinals - +50000 13 December 3 Browns - +2200 14 December 10 @ Ravens - +1600 15 December 17 Commanders - +12500 16 December 21 Saints - +4000 17 December 31 @ Giants - +12500 18 January 7 @ 49ers - +550

Odds are current as of September 26 at 5:20 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.