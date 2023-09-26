Rams Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of September 26 the Los Angeles Rams' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +10000, rank them 21st in the NFL.
Watch the Rams this season on Fubo!
Rams Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000
Looking to place a futures bet on the Rams to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Los Angeles Betting Insights
- Los Angeles compiled a 6-10-1 ATS record last year.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Rams games.
- While Los Angeles ranked 19th in total defense with 341.1 yards allowed per game last season, it was a little worse on offense, ranking worst (280.5 yards per game).
- Last year the Rams won just once away from home and had a 4-5 record at home.
- As the underdog, Los Angeles picked up only two victories (2-9) a year ago, but as the favored team finished 3-3.
- The Rams won just once in the NFC West (1-5), and they went 3-9 in the NFC overall.
Rams Impact Players
- In nine games last year, Matthew Stafford passed for 2,087 yards (231.9 per game), with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 68.0%.
- Also, Stafford rushed for 9 yards and one TD.
- Tyler Higbee had 72 catches for 620 yards (38.8 per game) and three touchdowns in 16 games.
- Demarcus Robinson had 48 catches for 458 yards (28.6 per game) and two touchdowns in 16 games a season ago with the Ravens.
- In the passing game, Van Jefferson scored three TDs, hauling in 24 balls for 369 yards (36.9 per game).
- As a playmaker on defense, John Johnson delivered 96 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 0.5 sacks, and one interception in 17 games for the Browns last year.
Bet on Rams to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rams Player Futures
|Cooper Kupp MVP Odds
|Tyler Higbee Offensive Player of the Year Odds
|Matthew Stafford MVP Odds
|Aaron Donald Defensive Player of the Year Odds
|Zach Evans Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds
2023-24 Rams NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Seahawks
|W 30-13
|+4000
|2
|September 17
|49ers
|L 30-23
|+550
|3
|September 25
|@ Bengals
|L 19-16
|+1800
|4
|October 1
|@ Colts
|-
|+12500
|5
|October 8
|Eagles
|-
|+700
|6
|October 15
|Cardinals
|-
|+50000
|7
|October 22
|Steelers
|-
|+3500
|8
|October 29
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+1000
|9
|November 5
|@ Packers
|-
|+3500
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|November 19
|Seahawks
|-
|+4000
|12
|November 26
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+50000
|13
|December 3
|Browns
|-
|+2200
|14
|December 10
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1600
|15
|December 17
|Commanders
|-
|+12500
|16
|December 21
|Saints
|-
|+4000
|17
|December 31
|@ Giants
|-
|+12500
|18
|January 7
|@ 49ers
|-
|+550
Odds are current as of September 26 at 5:20 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.