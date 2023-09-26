Mookie Betts vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 2:23 PM HST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Mookie Betts -- with a slugging percentage of .350 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Colorado Rockies, with Ryan Feltner on the hill, on September 26 at 8:40 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent game against the Rockies.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -227)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mookie Betts?
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts leads Los Angeles with 176 hits, batting .309 this season with 80 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks sixth in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.
- Betts has picked up a hit in 75.5% of his 147 games this year, with more than one hit in 31.3% of them.
- He has homered in 33 games this year (22.4%), homering in 5.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 40.8% of his games this season, Betts has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.
- He has scored in 87 games this season (59.2%), including 31 multi-run games (21.1%).
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|71
|.334
|AVG
|.284
|.432
|OBP
|.386
|.662
|SLG
|.514
|45
|XBH
|35
|24
|HR
|15
|55
|RBI
|50
|54/46
|K/BB
|51/46
|5
|SB
|9
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league with a collective 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.64).
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up 222 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Feltner makes the start for the Rockies, his 10th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.13 ERA and 38 strikeouts through 40 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he went five scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.13, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents have a .252 batting average against him.
