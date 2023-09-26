Mookie Betts -- with a slugging percentage of .350 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Colorado Rockies, with Ryan Feltner on the hill, on September 26 at 8:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent game against the Rockies.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -227)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

  • Betts leads Los Angeles with 176 hits, batting .309 this season with 80 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks sixth in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.
  • Betts has picked up a hit in 75.5% of his 147 games this year, with more than one hit in 31.3% of them.
  • He has homered in 33 games this year (22.4%), homering in 5.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 40.8% of his games this season, Betts has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.
  • He has scored in 87 games this season (59.2%), including 31 multi-run games (21.1%).

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
76 GP 71
.334 AVG .284
.432 OBP .386
.662 SLG .514
45 XBH 35
24 HR 15
55 RBI 50
54/46 K/BB 51/46
5 SB 9

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league with a collective 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rockies have the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.64).
  • Rockies pitchers combine to give up 222 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (second-most in baseball).
  • Feltner makes the start for the Rockies, his 10th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.13 ERA and 38 strikeouts through 40 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he went five scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.13, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents have a .252 batting average against him.
