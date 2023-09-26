Mookie Betts -- with a slugging percentage of .350 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Colorado Rockies, with Ryan Feltner on the hill, on September 26 at 8:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent game against the Rockies.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -227)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts leads Los Angeles with 176 hits, batting .309 this season with 80 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks sixth in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.

Betts has picked up a hit in 75.5% of his 147 games this year, with more than one hit in 31.3% of them.

He has homered in 33 games this year (22.4%), homering in 5.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 40.8% of his games this season, Betts has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.

He has scored in 87 games this season (59.2%), including 31 multi-run games (21.1%).

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 76 GP 71 .334 AVG .284 .432 OBP .386 .662 SLG .514 45 XBH 35 24 HR 15 55 RBI 50 54/46 K/BB 51/46 5 SB 9

Rockies Pitching Rankings