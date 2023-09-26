The Los Angeles Dodgers and Max Muncy (.385 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Ryan Feltner and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rockies.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner

Ryan Feltner TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy is hitting .212 with 16 doubles, a triple, 36 home runs and 80 walks.

Among qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 130th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage, and 31st in slugging.

Muncy has gotten at least one hit in 55.4% of his games this season (72 of 130), with multiple hits 23 times (17.7%).

He has homered in 23.8% of his games in 2023, and 6.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 45.4% of his games this year, Muncy has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 20.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.

He has scored in 70 games this year (53.8%), including multiple runs in 17 games.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 64 .227 AVG .197 .358 OBP .304 .498 SLG .470 24 XBH 29 19 HR 17 45 RBI 58 68/45 K/BB 81/35 0 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings