Max Muncy vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 2:23 PM HST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Max Muncy (.385 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Ryan Feltner and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rockies.
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)
Max Muncy At The Plate
Max Muncy At The Plate
- Muncy is hitting .212 with 16 doubles, a triple, 36 home runs and 80 walks.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 130th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage, and 31st in slugging.
- Muncy has gotten at least one hit in 55.4% of his games this season (72 of 130), with multiple hits 23 times (17.7%).
- He has homered in 23.8% of his games in 2023, and 6.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 45.4% of his games this year, Muncy has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 20.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.
- He has scored in 70 games this year (53.8%), including multiple runs in 17 games.
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|64
|.227
|AVG
|.197
|.358
|OBP
|.304
|.498
|SLG
|.470
|24
|XBH
|29
|19
|HR
|17
|45
|RBI
|58
|68/45
|K/BB
|81/35
|0
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league with a collective 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have a 5.64 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow 222 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in baseball).
- The Rockies are sending Feltner (2-3) to make his 10th start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.13 ERA and 38 strikeouts through 40 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, the right-hander threw five scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- In nine games this season, the 27-year-old has a 5.13 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .252 to opposing hitters.
