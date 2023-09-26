The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Kolten Wong and his .462 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one extra-base hit but no home run), battle starter Ryan Feltner and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last appearance against the Rockies.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner

Ryan Feltner TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Kolten Wong At The Plate

Wong is hitting .168 with six doubles, four home runs and 17 walks.

Wong has picked up a hit in 36.7% of his 79 games this year, with more than one hit in 7.6% of those games.

He has homered in four games this season (5.1%), leaving the park in 1.7% of his trips to the dish.

Wong has had at least one RBI in 24.1% of his games this season (19 of 79), with more than one RBI five times (6.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 21 of 79 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 34 .286 AVG .193 .286 OBP .244 1.143 SLG .275 2 XBH 5 2 HR 2 4 RBI 12 1/0 K/BB 24/7 0 SB 0

