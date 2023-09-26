Kolten Wong vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 2:23 PM HST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Kolten Wong and his .462 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one extra-base hit but no home run), battle starter Ryan Feltner and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last appearance against the Rockies.
Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Kolten Wong At The Plate
- Wong is hitting .168 with six doubles, four home runs and 17 walks.
- Wong has picked up a hit in 36.7% of his 79 games this year, with more than one hit in 7.6% of those games.
- He has homered in four games this season (5.1%), leaving the park in 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Wong has had at least one RBI in 24.1% of his games this season (19 of 79), with more than one RBI five times (6.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 21 of 79 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|34
|.286
|AVG
|.193
|.286
|OBP
|.244
|1.143
|SLG
|.275
|2
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|12
|1/0
|K/BB
|24/7
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is last in MLB with a collective 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies' 5.64 team ERA ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rockies allow the second-most home runs in baseball (222 total, 1.4 per game).
- Feltner gets the start for the Rockies, his 10th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.13 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when the righty tossed five scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.13, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are batting .252 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.