James Outman -- .171 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Colorado Rockies, with Ryan Feltner on the mound, on September 26 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rockies.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field

Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner

Ryan Feltner TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

James Outman At The Plate

Outman has 15 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs and 66 walks while hitting .242.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 109th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 78th in slugging.

In 55.2% of his games this year (80 of 145), Outman has picked up at least one hit, and in 26 of those games (17.9%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in 19 games this year (13.1%), homering in 4% of his trips to the dish.

Outman has driven home a run in 41 games this season (28.3%), including more than one RBI in 11.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored in 65 games this season (44.8%), including 15 multi-run games (10.3%).

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 75 GP 70 .249 AVG .235 .356 OBP .342 .404 SLG .454 17 XBH 23 8 HR 14 36 RBI 32 86/33 K/BB 89/33 10 SB 5

Rockies Pitching Rankings