James Outman -- .171 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Colorado Rockies, with Ryan Feltner on the mound, on September 26 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rockies.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Looking to place a prop bet on James Outman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

James Outman At The Plate

  • Outman has 15 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs and 66 walks while hitting .242.
  • Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 109th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 78th in slugging.
  • In 55.2% of his games this year (80 of 145), Outman has picked up at least one hit, and in 26 of those games (17.9%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has homered in 19 games this year (13.1%), homering in 4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Outman has driven home a run in 41 games this season (28.3%), including more than one RBI in 11.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
  • He has scored in 65 games this season (44.8%), including 15 multi-run games (10.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
75 GP 70
.249 AVG .235
.356 OBP .342
.404 SLG .454
17 XBH 23
8 HR 14
36 RBI 32
86/33 K/BB 89/33
10 SB 5

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.1 K/9, the worst in the league.
  • The Rockies have a 5.64 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to give up 222 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
  • Feltner (2-3) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 5.13 ERA in 40 1/3 innings pitched, with 38 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander threw five scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while surrendering two hits.
  • The 27-year-old has put together a 5.13 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season, while giving up a batting average of .252 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.