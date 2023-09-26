James Outman vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 2:23 PM HST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
James Outman -- .171 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Colorado Rockies, with Ryan Feltner on the mound, on September 26 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rockies.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman has 15 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs and 66 walks while hitting .242.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 109th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 78th in slugging.
- In 55.2% of his games this year (80 of 145), Outman has picked up at least one hit, and in 26 of those games (17.9%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in 19 games this year (13.1%), homering in 4% of his trips to the dish.
- Outman has driven home a run in 41 games this season (28.3%), including more than one RBI in 11.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored in 65 games this season (44.8%), including 15 multi-run games (10.3%).
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|75
|GP
|70
|.249
|AVG
|.235
|.356
|OBP
|.342
|.404
|SLG
|.454
|17
|XBH
|23
|8
|HR
|14
|36
|RBI
|32
|86/33
|K/BB
|89/33
|10
|SB
|5
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.1 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Rockies have a 5.64 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up 222 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
- Feltner (2-3) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 5.13 ERA in 40 1/3 innings pitched, with 38 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander threw five scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while surrendering two hits.
- The 27-year-old has put together a 5.13 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season, while giving up a batting average of .252 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.