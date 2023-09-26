On Tuesday, Freddie Freeman (.318 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 93 points below season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Feltner. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner

Ryan Feltner TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Freddie Freeman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman leads Los Angeles with an OBP of .411, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .563.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks third in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks third and he is sixth in slugging.

Freeman has gotten a hit in 118 of 155 games this season (76.1%), with more than one hit on 61 occasions (39.4%).

He has hit a home run in 15.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Freeman has driven in a run in 62 games this season (40.0%), including 21 games with more than one RBI (13.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.

He has scored in 56.8% of his games this year (88 of 155), with two or more runs 32 times (20.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 81 GP 74 .315 AVG .357 .376 OBP .448 .523 SLG .605 41 XBH 45 13 HR 13 45 RBI 52 59/31 K/BB 58/39 13 SB 9

Rockies Pitching Rankings