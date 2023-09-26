On Tuesday, Freddie Freeman (.318 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 93 points below season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Feltner. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -200)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

  • Freeman leads Los Angeles with an OBP of .411, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .563.
  • Among qualified hitters, he ranks third in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks third and he is sixth in slugging.
  • Freeman has gotten a hit in 118 of 155 games this season (76.1%), with more than one hit on 61 occasions (39.4%).
  • He has hit a home run in 15.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Freeman has driven in a run in 62 games this season (40.0%), including 21 games with more than one RBI (13.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.
  • He has scored in 56.8% of his games this year (88 of 155), with two or more runs 32 times (20.6%).

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
81 GP 74
.315 AVG .357
.376 OBP .448
.523 SLG .605
41 XBH 45
13 HR 13
45 RBI 52
59/31 K/BB 58/39
13 SB 9

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
  • The Rockies' 5.64 team ERA ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (222 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Rockies will send Feltner (2-3) to the mound to make his 10th start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.13 ERA and 38 strikeouts through 40 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed five scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while surrendering two hits.
  • The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.13, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opposing hitters have a .252 batting average against him.
