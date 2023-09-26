Freddie Freeman vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 2:23 PM HST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Freddie Freeman (.318 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 93 points below season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Feltner. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -200)
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman leads Los Angeles with an OBP of .411, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .563.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks third in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks third and he is sixth in slugging.
- Freeman has gotten a hit in 118 of 155 games this season (76.1%), with more than one hit on 61 occasions (39.4%).
- He has hit a home run in 15.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Freeman has driven in a run in 62 games this season (40.0%), including 21 games with more than one RBI (13.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.
- He has scored in 56.8% of his games this year (88 of 155), with two or more runs 32 times (20.6%).
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|81
|GP
|74
|.315
|AVG
|.357
|.376
|OBP
|.448
|.523
|SLG
|.605
|41
|XBH
|45
|13
|HR
|13
|45
|RBI
|52
|59/31
|K/BB
|58/39
|13
|SB
|9
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Rockies' 5.64 team ERA ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (222 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Rockies will send Feltner (2-3) to the mound to make his 10th start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.13 ERA and 38 strikeouts through 40 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed five scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while surrendering two hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.13, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opposing hitters have a .252 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.