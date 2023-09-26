J.D. Martinez is just two RBI away from his 100th of the campaign as his Los Angeles Dodgers (96-59) prep for the Colorado Rockies (56-99) on Tuesday at 3:10 PM ET.

The Dodgers will give the nod to Bobby Miller (10-4, 3.97 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Chase Anderson (0-6, 5.75 ERA).

Dodgers vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Miller - LAD (10-4, 3.97 ERA) vs Anderson - COL (0-6, 5.75 ERA)

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bobby Miller

The Dodgers' Miller (10-4) will make his 21st start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed three hits in six innings against the Detroit Tigers.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.97 and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .228 in 20 games this season.

He has earned a quality start eight times in 20 starts this season.

Miller will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.

He has made 20 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chase Anderson

Anderson gets the start for the Rockies, his 17th of the season. He is 0-6 with a 5.75 ERA and 60 strikeouts through 81 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when the right-hander threw 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 35-year-old has an ERA of 5.75, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season. Opponents are batting .273 against him.

Anderson is looking to build on a second-game quality start streak in this outing.

Anderson is trying for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.5 frames per start.

In four of his 18 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Chase Anderson vs. Dodgers

He will take the hill against a Dodgers offense that is hitting .256 as a unit (ninth in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .456 (third in the league) with 240 total home runs (second in MLB play).

Head-to-head against the Dodgers this season, Anderson has thrown 3 2/3 innings, giving up six earned runs on six hits while striking out six.

