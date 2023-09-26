J.D. Martinez is just two RBI away from his 100th of the campaign as his Los Angeles Dodgers (96-60) prep for the Colorado Rockies (57-99) on Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

The Dodgers will give the nod to Bobby Miller (10-4) versus the Rockies and Ryan Feltner (2-3).

Dodgers vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Miller - LAD (10-4, 3.97 ERA) vs Feltner - COL (2-3, 5.13 ERA)

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bobby Miller

Miller (10-4) will take the mound for the Dodgers, his 21st start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed three hits in six innings pitched against the Detroit Tigers on Thursday.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.97 and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .228 in 20 games this season.

In 20 starts this season, he's earned eight quality starts.

Miller will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.

In 20 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ryan Feltner

The Rockies are sending Feltner (2-3) out to make his 10th start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.13 ERA and 38 strikeouts through 40 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when the right-hander went five scoreless innings while giving up two hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.13, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season. Opponents have a .252 batting average against him.

Feltner is trying to collect his second quality start of the year.

Feltner has pitched five or more innings in a game five times this season entering this outing.

In three of his nine total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Ryan Feltner vs. Dodgers

The opposing Dodgers offense has the third-ranked slugging percentage (.456) and ranks second in home runs hit (240) in all of MLB. They have a collective .256 batting average, and are 10th in the league with 1361 total hits and second in MLB play scoring 870 runs.

Head-to-head against the Dodgers this season, Feltner has thrown 4 2/3 innings, giving up five earned runs on four hits while striking out seven.

