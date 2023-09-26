Top Player Prop Bets for Dodgers vs. Rockies on September 26, 2023
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 2:50 PM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
You can wager on player prop bet odds for Mookie Betts, Ryan McMahon and other players on the Los Angeles Dodgers and Colorado Rockies heading into their matchup at 8:40 PM ET on Tuesday at Coors Field.
Dodgers vs. Rockies Game Info
- When: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Mookie Betts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Betts Stats
- Betts has recorded 176 hits with 40 doubles, a triple, 39 home runs and 92 walks. He has driven in 105 runs with 14 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .309/.409/.589 on the year.
- Betts hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .278 with two doubles, four walks and two RBI.
Betts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rockies
|Sep. 26
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. Giants
|Sep. 24
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Giants
|Sep. 23
|2-for-3
|2
|0
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Giants
|Sep. 22
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|Sep. 21
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Freeman Stats
- Freddie Freeman has recorded 206 hits with 58 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs and 70 walks. He has driven in 97 runs with 22 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .335/.411/.563 on the year.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rockies
|Sep. 26
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Giants
|Sep. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|Sep. 23
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|vs. Giants
|Sep. 22
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Giants
|Sep. 21
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Ryan McMahon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
McMahon Stats
- McMahon has 30 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs, 68 walks and 70 RBI (132 total hits). He's also stolen five bases.
- He has a slash line of .243/.327/.436 so far this season.
McMahon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Dodgers
|Sep. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Sep. 24
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Sep. 23
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Sep. 22
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Padres
|Sep. 20
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Ezequiel Tovar Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Tovar Stats
- Ezequiel Tovar has recorded 145 hits with 37 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 73 runs with 11 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .259/.294/.420 on the season.
Tovar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Dodgers
|Sep. 26
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Cubs
|Sep. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Sep. 23
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|5
|0
|at Cubs
|Sep. 22
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Padres
|Sep. 20
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
