You can wager on player prop bet odds for Mookie Betts, Ryan McMahon and other players on the Los Angeles Dodgers and Colorado Rockies heading into their matchup at 8:40 PM ET on Tuesday at Coors Field.

Dodgers vs. Rockies Game Info

When: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Betts Stats

Betts has recorded 176 hits with 40 doubles, a triple, 39 home runs and 92 walks. He has driven in 105 runs with 14 stolen bases.

He's slashed .309/.409/.589 on the year.

Betts hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .278 with two doubles, four walks and two RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Sep. 26 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 1 vs. Giants Sep. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Sep. 23 2-for-3 2 0 2 4 0 vs. Giants Sep. 22 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Sep. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Freeman Stats

Freddie Freeman has recorded 206 hits with 58 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs and 70 walks. He has driven in 97 runs with 22 stolen bases.

He's slashed .335/.411/.563 on the year.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Sep. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Sep. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Sep. 23 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 1 vs. Giants Sep. 22 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Giants Sep. 21 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 30 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs, 68 walks and 70 RBI (132 total hits). He's also stolen five bases.

He has a slash line of .243/.327/.436 so far this season.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Sep. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Sep. 24 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Sep. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Sep. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres Sep. 20 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Tovar Stats

Ezequiel Tovar has recorded 145 hits with 37 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 73 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He's slashing .259/.294/.420 on the season.

Tovar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Sep. 26 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 at Cubs Sep. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Sep. 23 3-for-4 1 0 0 5 0 at Cubs Sep. 22 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres Sep. 20 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0

