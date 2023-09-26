When the Los Angeles Dodgers (96-59) square off against the Colorado Rockies (56-99) at Coors Field on Tuesday, September 26 at 3:10 PM ET, J.D. Martinez will be looking for his 100th RBI of the season (he currently has 98).

The Dodgers are favored in this one, at -250, while the underdog Rockies have +200 odds to win. Los Angeles (-2.5) is the favorite on the run line. The matchup's total has been set at 12.5 runs.

Dodgers vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Bobby Miller - LAD (10-4, 3.97 ERA) vs Chase Anderson - COL (0-6, 5.75 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Dodgers Moneyline Rockies Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -250 +200 Dodgers (-2.5) 12.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites 127 times this season and won 80, or 63%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter, the Dodgers have a 16-6 record (winning 72.7% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Los Angeles, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

The Dodgers went 6-2 over the eight games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the total two times.

The Rockies have won in 51, or 36.7%, of the 139 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Rockies have been a moneyline underdog of -250 or longer 22 times, losing every contest.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Colorado and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +400 2nd 1st Win NL West -10000 - 1st

