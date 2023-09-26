When the Los Angeles Dodgers (96-60) go head to head against the Colorado Rockies (57-99) at Coors Field on Tuesday, September 26 at 8:40 PM ET, J.D. Martinez will be looking for his 100th RBI of the season (he's currently sitting at 98).

Oddsmakers list the Dodgers as -250 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rockies +200 moneyline odds. Los Angeles is a 2.5-run favorite (at -115 odds). The over/under is 11.5 runs for this game (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds to go under).

Dodgers vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Bobby Miller - LAD (10-4, 3.97 ERA) vs Ryan Feltner - COL (2-3, 5.13 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Dodgers Moneyline Rockies Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -250 +200 Dodgers (-2.5) 11.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Dodgers vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites 128 times this season and won 80, or 62.5%, of those games.

The Dodgers have gone 16-7 (winning 69.6% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers have a 6-3 record over the nine games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Los Angeles combined with its opponents to go over the total one time.

The Rockies have come away with 52 wins in the 140 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Rockies have yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +200 or worse on the moneyline this season.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Rockies had a record of 3-7.

Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Dodgers vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U James Outman 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+120) Will Smith 1.5 (+125) 1.5 (-143) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (-105) Max Muncy 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (-110) Amed Rosario 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+160) Chris Taylor 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+135)

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +400 2nd 1st Win NL West -10000 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.