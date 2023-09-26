Bobby Miller gets the nod on the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers aiming to take down Nolan Jones and the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday at 3:10 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers rank second in Major League Baseball with 240 home runs.

Fueled by 556 extra-base hits, Los Angeles ranks third in MLB with a .456 slugging percentage this season.

The Dodgers' .256 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking ninth in MLB.

Los Angeles is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking second with 869 total runs this season.

The Dodgers have an OBP of .339 this season, which ranks second in MLB.

The Dodgers rank 12th with an average of 8.4 strikeouts per game.

Los Angeles averages the 18th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.6) in the majors this season.

Los Angeles has the 13th-ranked ERA (4.09) in the majors this season.

The Dodgers have a combined WHIP of just 1.210 as a pitching staff, which is the fifth-best in baseball this season.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Miller (10-4) will take to the mound for the Dodgers and make his 21st start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in six innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.

He has started 20 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in eight of them.

Miller will look to pitch five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 20 chances this season.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 9/20/2023 Tigers L 4-2 Home Bobby Miller Reese Olson 9/21/2023 Giants W 7-2 Home Emmet Sheehan Kyle Harrison 9/22/2023 Giants L 5-1 Home Caleb Ferguson Sean Manaea 9/23/2023 Giants W 7-0 Home Clayton Kershaw John Brebbia 9/24/2023 Giants W 3-2 Home Lance Lynn Ryan Walker 9/26/2023 Rockies - Away Bobby Miller Chase Anderson 9/26/2023 Rockies - Away Bobby Miller - 9/27/2023 Rockies - Away Ryan Pepiot Noah Davis 9/28/2023 Rockies - Away Clayton Kershaw Chris Flexen 9/29/2023 Giants - Away Lance Lynn - 9/30/2023 Giants - Away Clayton Kershaw -

